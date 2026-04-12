Virginia Beach Oceanfront shooting: Multiple victims reported, large police presence seen

An official statement is pending, but social media posts indicate that there was a mass shooting . “Large police presence at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront after emergency radio traffic indicated another possible mass shooting, with early reports suggesting as many as four victims,” a Facebook post reads.

Crimeradar shared a dispatch call, writing, “As discussed during the dispatch call, emergency crews responded to reports of several people who were shot around the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue near 14th Street in Virginia Beach. Multiple victims were treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital. The situation appeared to involve multiple gunshot injuries but all reported patients were conscious and breathing.”

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There does not appear to be any ongoing threat to the public at present, WAVY reported. Suspect information is being gathered, Virginia Beach Police said, according to the outlet.

Virginia Beach Oceanfront shooting in March The reported shooting on Saturday came just weeks after another shooting took place in Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Police initially said that six victims, ranging in age from 18 to 24, were injured after two suspects exchanged gunfire in the 1800 block of Atlantic Avenue on March 7, just before 10 pm. All of the victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries and survived.

Five people were later arrested in connection to the shooting – 19-year-old Ba’Shaun C. Williams, 20-year-old Alex G. Scott Jr., 20-year-old Jamari D. Horton, 19-year-old Andrew P. Anthony, and 18-year-old Matheus F. Cavalcante.

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Williams was charged with attempted robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, five counts of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of malicious wounding, eight counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, attempted malicious wounding and six counts of felony reckless handling of a firearm, according to 13newsnow. Horton, Anthony, and Scott Jr. also faced the same set of charges.

Cavalcante was charged with multiple counts, including aggravated malicious wounding and firearm violations.