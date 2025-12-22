A suspect has been taken into custody following a reported shooting outside the Cinemark Frisco Square in Texas, DFW Scanner shared on X. The post added that a pursuit ended in the area of Dallas North Tollway and Gaylord Parkway. What happened outside Cinemark Frisco Square? Suspect in custody after reported shooting in Texas (Pexel)

DFW Scanner shared a video showing a DPS 101 helicopter over the chase. Take a look:

Texan Report also cited the Frisco Police Department as saying that a suspect is in custody. “According to scanner traffic, the incident prompted a police pursuit that ended near the Dallas North Tollway and Gaylord Parkway. Officers continue to investigate the scene outside the theater. A Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter was also observed assisting from the air,” it said in an X post.

No additional details have been released. The investigation is reportedly ongoing.

Other recent shootings in Texas

Texas saw some more shootings recently, including one in West Odessa. As many as three people are being treated for gunshot wounds in the hospital on Sunday, according to firstalert7. The Ector County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 1600 block of North Knox around 12:45 am after shots were reportedly fired. However, deputies who arrived could not locate any victims, suspects or evidence related to the incident.

ECSO reported that they later got a call about three people arriving at a local hospital with gunshot wounds connected to the incident.

All three victims were treated for their wounds, and no arrests have been made yet. An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident has been urged to call ECSO at 432-335-3050.

Meanwhile, Beaumont police are searching for a suspect and two persons of interest in connection with an early Sunday morning shooting at the End Zone Sports Lounge. The shooting left one person dead and another wounded.

Cops are now looking for a suspect described as a light skinned black teen. He is 17- 18-years-old and about 5' 2" or 5'3" tall, and weighs 120-130 pounds, according to 12newsnow. Police said he was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a red stripe.

Authorities are also looking for two men, Dakota Chatmon and Jordan Balwin, both considered persons of interest in connection with the shooting.