A mass shooting at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania has left one person dead and six others injured, the Chester County district attorney said, according to CBS News. The shooting took place during a homecoming event Saturday night, October 25. Lincoln University shooting update: 1 dead, 6 injured during homecoming event; person in custody(Pexel - representational image)

The shooting unfolded just after 9 pm during a tailgate and yardfest event near the football field at the historically black Chester County campus. The campus is located about 50 miles west of Philadelphia.

The Oxford Borough Police Department initially said that at least four people sustained gunshot wounds and were rushed to Christiana Hospital in various conditions. According to Chester County District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe, one person has been taken into custody, and was in possession of a gun.

Read More | Minneapolis school shooting: Robin Westman wrote about what he wanted to wear during attack, ‘I look pretty’

There is not an active shooting at present, police said, as reported by Fox 29.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said in a statement on X, “I’ve been briefed on the shooting at Lincoln University tonight, and my Administration has offered our full support to President Allen and local law enforcement. Please avoid the area, continue to follow the guidance of local law enforcement, and join Lori and me in praying for the Lincoln University community.”

Read More | Box Elder County shooting reports: Chilling scanner audio reveals moment Utah cops were shot, 'I've been hit!'

“The Chester County District Attorney’s Office is aware of a shooting with multiple victims that occurred at Lincoln University this evening,” the Chester County District Attorney’s Office said in a Facebook post. “Law enforcement has responded to the scene and are actively investigating. Please avoid the area at this time. More updates will be released as information is confirmed.”

Has a motive been revealed?

No information has been released about the motive. "This was to be a joyous occasion." Lincoln's Director of Public Safety Marc R. Partee said, according to CBS News. "Homecoming — when individuals come back, and they give back to their alma mater, and they live the good memories of their time at Lincoln University, which has helped them propel into life. This was interrupted by gunfire that should not have occurred."

The university said in an Instagram post that counseling services will be available on Sunday, October 26, from 10 am for students and staff seeking support.

The DA’s office has urged anyone with information about the shooting to call 1-800-CALLFBI.