 Sammy Teusch death: Dad describes horrifying moment he found Indiana boy dead, 'I couldn't save him' - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sammy Teusch death: Dad describes horrifying moment he found Indiana boy dead, 'I couldn't save him'

BySumanti Sen
May 22, 2024 10:42 PM IST

Sammy Teusch, 10, killed himself on May 5 after days of relentless bullying at school

The father of Sammy Teusch, a 10-year-old Indiana boy who killed himself after being bullied at school, has opened up about the moment he found out his son was dead. Sammy died on May 5 after days of relentless bullying at school.

Sammy Teusch death: Dad describes horrifying moment he found Indiana boy dead (Nicole Teusch/Facebook)
Sammy Teusch death: Dad describes horrifying moment he found Indiana boy dead (Nicole Teusch/Facebook)

Shortly before Sammy died, one of his bullies allegedly told him over a phone call, "You're going to to get it on Monday, you ain't seen nothing yet.” Sam Teusch, his father, said that Sammy was in bed the next day, “cuddling” with his mother when he asked the child if he wanted eggs or pancakes for breakfast. Sammy said he wanted pancakes.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Sam then went off to the Dollar General to get some pancake mix. When he got home, his wife Nicole asked their other son, Xander, 11, to go fetch Sammy to eat. What happened next was shocking, with Xander screaming that Sammy had died.

"Sammy's dead! Sammy's dead! Sammy's dead!" Xander yelled.

Sam, father of Sammy, Xander, 11-year-old Scarlett and 13-year-old Oliver, has not revealed how Sammy killed himself. He just said that "it wasn't a gun.” "I want to quash that rumor right now,” he told Inside Edition Digital.

‘I couldn't save him’

“I held him in my arms,” Sam previously told WTHR. “I did the thing no father should ever have to do, and any time I close my eyes, it’s all I can see.”

Sam and Nicole claimed that they complained to Sammy’s school, Greenfield Intermediate School, at least 20 times about the alleged bullying. They have accused the school of failing to protect the child. The bullies allegedly called Sammy’s sister “a whore” and even made fun of his mother. They also mocked him for his teeth, broke his glasses and beat him up on the school bus.

"I blame myself," Sam said. "I couldn't save him. And I feel terrible, every single second, that he isn't here. That he isn't running through the door to give me a hug. That he isn't banging on the back door to show me something he's caught."

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / US News / Sammy Teusch death: Dad describes horrifying moment he found Indiana boy dead, 'I couldn't save him'
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On