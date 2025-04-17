Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

SDSU's Love Library evacuated due to smoke incident

ByHT News Desk
Apr 17, 2025 12:31 AM IST

San Diego State University's Love Library was temporarily evacuated after smoke from a faulty light fixture filled the building.

UPDATE: San Diego State University confirmed that smoke inside Love Library was caused by a faulty light fixture. There is no threat to public safety or campus buildings.

A fire broke out at San Diego State University's Love Library on Wednesday. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
A fire broke out at San Diego State University's Love Library on Wednesday. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)

“There is no threat to safety or buildings. Confirmed cause of smoke was a faulty light fixture. Those evacuated in Love Library and Manchester Hall can now reenter. The university remains open and operations are normal,” the university said.

Also Read: Tucson fire: Massive blaze erupts in Arizona, smoke visible from miles away | Videos

ORIGINAL STORY: A fire broke out at San Diego State University's Love Library on Wednesday. The university issued an alert, asking all individuals to evacuate immediately.

“A fire has been reported at Love Library. All individuals must evacuate immediately. The fire department has been dispatched. Do not gather any belongings, exit immediately. Do not try to rescue possessions or pets. Go directly to the designated meeting place,” the alert said.

“Crawl low under smoke. Smoke contains deadly gases and heat rises. During a fire, cleaner air will be near the floor. If you encounter smoke when using your primary exit, use your alternate escape plan. If you must exit through smoke, crawl on your hands and knees keeping your head 12 to 24 inches (30 to 60 cm) above the floor.”

"Once you are out of the building, do not go back for any reason. If people are trapped, firefighters have the best chance of rescuing them. The heat and smoke of a fire are overpowering. Firefighters have the training, experience and protective equipment needed to enter burning buildings."

The cause of the fire is currently not known.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / SDSU's Love Library evacuated due to smoke incident
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On