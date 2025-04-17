SDSU's Love Library evacuated due to smoke incident

UPDATE: San Diego State University confirmed that smoke inside Love Library was caused by a faulty light fixture. There is no threat to public safety or campus buildings. A fire broke out at San Diego State University's Love Library on Wednesday. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)

“There is no threat to safety or buildings. Confirmed cause of smoke was a faulty light fixture. Those evacuated in Love Library and Manchester Hall can now reenter. The university remains open and operations are normal,” the university said.

ORIGINAL STORY: A fire broke out at San Diego State University's Love Library on Wednesday. The university issued an alert, asking all individuals to evacuate immediately.

“A fire has been reported at Love Library. All individuals must evacuate immediately. The fire department has been dispatched. Do not gather any belongings, exit immediately. Do not try to rescue possessions or pets. Go directly to the designated meeting place,” the alert said.

“Crawl low under smoke. Smoke contains deadly gases and heat rises. During a fire, cleaner air will be near the floor. If you encounter smoke when using your primary exit, use your alternate escape plan. If you must exit through smoke, crawl on your hands and knees keeping your head 12 to 24 inches (30 to 60 cm) above the floor.”

"Once you are out of the building, do not go back for any reason. If people are trapped, firefighters have the best chance of rescuing them. The heat and smoke of a fire are overpowering. Firefighters have the training, experience and protective equipment needed to enter burning buildings."

The cause of the fire is currently not known.