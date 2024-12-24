Santa Tracker 2024: Here is when the NORAD and Google's trackers will go live

Each year, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) takes a break from its regular mission of defending North American airspace to embark on a festive tradition: tracking Santa Claus as he makes his way around the globe on Christmas Eve. For those eager to follow Santa's journey or simply get into the holiday spirit, NORAD and Google offer exciting ways to track his progress. Here's everything you need to know about these popular Santa trackers and how you can join in the fun this Christmas Eve. Track Santa's journey this Christmas Eve with NORAD and Google. From live updates and festive games to real-time locations, follow Santa’s global route. (NORAD via AP, File)(AP)

NORAD’s Santa tracker 2024

The Santa tracker by NORAD went live on December 1, 2024. The tracker points to Santa’s village in the North Police and also features holiday games and music. The tracker is available in nine languages including English, French, Spanish, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Chinese and Korean. In addition to the website, NORAD's Santa Tracker is accessible through a mobile app, available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play.

One can also follow the festive journey on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and X. Starting at 4 a.m. MST on Christmas Eve and running until midnight, the tracker will provide real-time updates as Santa makes his way across the globe, spreading holiday cheer, as reported by Las Cruces Sun News. Those eager to track Santa can also give a call at 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) to ask for his live location from 6 am to midnight MST on December 24, 2024.

Google Santa tracker 2024

The Santa Tracker will officially go live on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2024, but the website is already up and running, offering holiday-themed games for users to enjoy. In anticipation of the big day, the site also features a countdown clock, ticking down the hours until the tracker begins its festive journey.