Santa Tracker 2025: Here's when the NORAD tracker will go live

The countdown to Christmas has begun, and with it comes one of the season's most beloved traditions: the NORAD Santa Tracker. Every year, the North American Aerospace Defense Command temporarily shifts from guarding North American skies to following Santa Claus on his journey around the world. Here's everything you need to know about teh Santa Tracker and when it goes it. The NORAD Santa Tracker begins on December 1, 2025, celebrating its 70th anniversary. (AFP)

When does NORAD's Santa Tracker go live?

The beloved Christmas tradition that lets children follow Saint Nick's journey around the world will officially begin on Monday, December 1, 2025, on NORAD's Track Santa website, as reported by The New York Post. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the festive program, which has enchanted generations by bringing the magic of Kris Kringle's Christmas Eve travels to life.

The NORAD Track Santa website is accessible to families world wide, offering its content in nine languages: English, French, Spanish, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Chinese, and Korean.

How to access NORAD's Santa Tracker?

Kids can keep tabs on Santa through the NORAD Tracks Santa app, available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play. The program is active across social platforms too, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and X, making it easy for families to follow along from anywhere. Even Amazon Alexa joins the fun, offering real-time updates on Father Christmas' sleigh as children eagerly wait for his arrival in their city.

Little ones can also take part in the tradition by calling 1-877-HI-NORAD, where a live agent will be on hand to share the latest updates on Santa's location as he makes his journey around the globe.