Sarah Danh GoFundMe: Texas nurse airlifted back to US amid Japan honeymoon; here's what went wrong

A nurse from Texas is currently fighting for her life in a hospital, struggling against a life-threatening illness after becoming ill just two days into her honeymoon in Japan.

Sarah Danh GoFundMe:: A campaign has raised over $175,000 to assist Texas nurse with medical expenses as she awaits a liver transplant.(Sarah Danh GoFundMe)

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Sarah Danh, 27, arrived in San Antonio on Tuesday evening after enduring a grueling, 20-hour flight from the Asian nation, where she was hospitalized due to acute liver failure, as per People.

The labor and delivery nurse and her partner of seven years, Luke Gradl, 28, were married in Houston’s Spring Branch neighborhood on March 21, an event he referred to as their “dream wedding” — and they departed for Tokyo on April 8.

“When we arrived at the hotel the afternoon of April 8, she was not feeling well. So, we decided to rest that day because we had 16 total days in Japan, so we could afford to rest half a day,” Gradl told the NY Post.

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{{^usCountry}} “April 9 things started to go bad very quickly, so I immediately took her to the hospital just before midnight where we were admitted to the emergency room, and the next day moved to the ICU because of life-threatening health decline.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “April 9 things started to go bad very quickly, so I immediately took her to the hospital just before midnight where we were admitted to the emergency room, and the next day moved to the ICU because of life-threatening health decline.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Who was Ivy Unruh? PBS employee and military veteran killed by estranged husband in Wichita; GoFundMe launched Sarah Danh's symptoms {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Who was Ivy Unruh? PBS employee and military veteran killed by estranged husband in Wichita; GoFundMe launched Sarah Danh's symptoms {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Her symptoms consisted of jaundice, body aches, and vomiting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her symptoms consisted of jaundice, body aches, and vomiting. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Gradl mentioned that his wife exhibited no indications of illness before their overseas trip. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gradl mentioned that his wife exhibited no indications of illness before their overseas trip. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Japanese physicians diagnosed Danh with acute liver failure. However, Gradl stated that she was also experiencing kidney failure and increased intracranial pressure, characterizing her struggle as a "test like no other." Sarah Danh GoFundMe {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Japanese physicians diagnosed Danh with acute liver failure. However, Gradl stated that she was also experiencing kidney failure and increased intracranial pressure, characterizing her struggle as a "test like no other." Sarah Danh GoFundMe {{/usCountry}}

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Danh, employed at Methodist Stone Oak Hospital, requires a liver transplant, and a family friend, Danniella Ongmanchi, established a GoFundMe campaign, which has successfully raised over $175,000 to assist with medical expenses.

“Being away from home during such a vulnerable time has been incredibly difficult for Sarah and her husband, Luke, as they try to navigate the uncertainty and worry together,” Ongmanchi said, describing the couple's pain.

Gradl's parents' son-in-law participated in calls with doctors in Japan while Danh was hospitalized.

Video footage acquired by WOAI depicted Danh secured to a gurney as she was being transported onto a medical aircraft in Japan before the challenging journey, which involved three refueling stops.

In a Facebook update regarding Danh's condition, her uncle Khang Le mentioned that the flight was a risk that was justified.

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A transplant team from the United States is prepared and awaiting the nurse.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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