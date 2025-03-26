Sauce Walka pays tribute to Sayso P after Memphis shooting video surfaces: ‘Wish you stayed in the room’

Houston rapper Sauce Walka, who was injured in a shooting in Memphis, has paid a heartfelt tribute to his artist Sayso P, who was killed in the incident. Sharing a video of the two together on Instagram, Walka expressed his grief, writing, “Words or tears can’t explain the loss I feel! Splatt I wish your fat ahh listened to me and stayed in the room. You always so hardheaded blood but u kno ima ride wit u regardless we come together we leave together. Wish u just went DR wit shimmy and shot off and skipped this trip to Memphis but u was to excited i finally agreed to come to da M.” Sauce Walka and Sayso P were shot in Memphis. (X/ @K3yToTheCity)

“Its been 4 years since @tsf1punch_10100 brought u to the familia did everythingi could to help u change ur lifestyle from miami to all 50 states we been mashing and splashing together. I learned a lot from u young spilla and I thankful for all the loyalty and support city to city hood to hood wit them sticks RAP HUSTLING. U left earth as a RICH YOUNG BOSS U left this earth happy an successful ima make sure the world knows that who u really are.”

He concluded, “But unfortunately most our kings and bosses are at war with each other. I hope one day we all. STOP TAKING LIVES from our communities and actually start to enjoy and build better futures for our cultures. But the streets are the streets so I accept what came with being your big brother. I love u Splatt.”

Shooting Video Released

TMZ has obtained footage of the shooting, capturing the exact moment gunfire struck the rappers. In the video, three men can be seen jumping out of a white car parked near the FedExForum and opening fire. One of the men, believed to be Sayso P, appears to fall, while the other runs away. The suspects then get back into the vehicle and flee the scene.

Memphis Police Department officials have confirmed that the shooting was not random.

“So we’re convinced that vehicle has fled the downtown area. Certainly want everybody to be on the lookout for this white vehicle. We put out a citywide broadcast on that vehicle,” MPD Assistant Chief Don Crowe told WREG. “Currently, we have detectives from the homicide unit. We have detectives from the CSI unit on the scene conducting the investigation. Hopefully, we’ll be able to develop suspect information real quickly.”