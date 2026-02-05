Savannah Guthrie political leaning: What we know as Laura Loomer accuses her of being ‘nothing but nasty’ to Trump

“He’s an amazing man with a huge heart and I wish more people understood how kind he is,” Loomer added. “I love President Trump. He makes me want to be a nicer person. But then I remember how annoying people are.”

“@SavannahGuthrie has been nothing but nasty to President Trump, and yet he’s still going out of his way to help her,” Loomer wrote on X, sharing Trump’s post about directing federal law enforcement to help the Guthrie family.

Amid the search for Nancy Guthrie , Laura Loomer has alleged that the missing woman’s daughter, ‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie , has been “nasty” to Donald Trump. She praised the US President for having a “huge heart” and making the effort to help Savannah.

Trump’s comments about Savannah, however, hugely differed from Loomer’s sentiment. He previously called the situation “terrible,” telling reporters in the Oval Office after signing legislation to end a partial government shutdown, according to The Hill, “I think it’s a terrible thing. I always got along very good with Savannah. Very unusual situation but we’re going to find out.”

On being asked if he would commit to sending more federal agents to assist in the search for Nancy, Trump replied, “Sure.”

Donald Trump’s latest comments on the Nancy Guthrie case In his latest remarks about the case, Trump said that he has directed federal law enforcement to help bring Nancy home safely. Arizona police revealed on Monday, February 2, that Nancy was likely abducted from her Tucson house as she slept.

“I spoke with Savannah Guthrie, and let her know that I am directing ALL Federal Law Enforcement to be at the family’s, and Local Law Enforcement’s, complete disposal, IMMEDIATELY. We are deploying all resources to get her mother home safely. The prayers of our Nation are with her and her family. GOD BLESS AND PROTECT NANCY!” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

Trump previously reached out to Savannah to offer support amid the search for her mother. The US President expressed sympathy for the family and promised that all available federal resources would be used in the investigation, per NBC News.

Savannah Guthrie’s political leaning Savannah has not disclosed whether she is a Republican or a Democrat, and is generally regarded as maintaining a professional and centrist public profile. She is known for having interviewed various presidents of the United States during their respective presidential terms. She has also moderated several debates for presidential nominees.

Savannah interviewed Trump before he was president in 2011 about the Obama “birther” controversy. In 2016, she moderated Trump’s town hall with former co-host Matt Lauer.

Savannah earned an Emmy for Outstanding Live Interview for an October 2020 town hall during which she interviewed Trump. At the time, Trump refused to denounce QAnon during the interview.

“I approach it the same no matter what, and I think preparation is the key,” Savannah later told AZ Central about the town hall. “Interviewing any president is difficult. It’s one of the most high-pressure situations you can find yourself in. And, every president, every political figure, they’re all different. And they all present a different set of challenges. So I think it’s just one of those occasions where you always have to study really hard and, no matter who it is, you have to be just ready for the unpredictable.”

“Obviously, we live in a culture of misinformation,” she added. “And I am a firm believer in all of the tried-and-true ideals of journalism — fairness, accuracy, precision. We all need to stick to those things. And the media is bigger now. It covers a wide terrain. It covers opinion, it covers news, quasi-entertainment. But I think for journalism, I always say go back to the basics, go to the fundamentals. And that’s kind of that’s the north star for me. That’s what I try to do. I think that’s what we’re called to do. And I think it’s more important than ever, actually.”

Savannah did boots on the ground coverage for both the Republican National Convention and Democratic National Convention in 2024 for NBC News.

Michael Feldman, who Savannah is married to, is notably a Democratic political advisor. He served as Vice President Al Gore’s deputy director of legislative affairs from 1993 to 1997, and senior adviser and traveling chief of staff for the former VP. However, Savannah’s husband’s political affiliations are not indicative of her own political beliefs.