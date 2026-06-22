Savannah Guthrie's emotional Father's Day tribute for husband Michael Feldman amid key role in mother's search

The life of NBC's TODAY Show host Savannah Guthrie was turned upside down after the kidnapping of her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie on February 1. Savannah had to leave her family in New York City behind and spend over two months in Catalina, in Pima County, Arizona amid the search for her mother. Savannah Guthrie at Rockefeller Plaza in New York on Thursday, March 5. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

The case has now gone nearly cold with investigators unable to make any major progress. Savannah Guthrie, meanwhile, has returned to the New York City studio and his hosting TODAY again.

However, the days immediately after Nancy Guthrie disappeared were traumatic for Savannah Guthrie, as she has recounted in several interviews. But when she was attending to the search and the chaos around it, her husband Michael Feldman was at home caring of their two sons, Vale and Charley.

The veteran PR executive has been by the Guthrie family's side, as sisters Savannah, Annie and brother Camron dealt with the kidnapping's aftermath.

On June 21, Father's Day, Savannah Guthrie shared a rare family photo showing Michael Feldman with their two sons in bed on Instagram. "our hero. happy fathers day" she wrote in the caption, tagging Michael Feldman.

Also read: Nancy Guthrie update: Son-in-law Michael Feldman's sweet Mother's Day post for Savannah amid search

Who Is Michael Feldman? Savannah Guthrie's husband Michael Feldman is a veteran PR professional. He now heads the corporate communication and advocacy firm FGS Global as its co-chairman and founding partner.

Prior to his role in the PR industry, Feldman worked years as a Democratic Party-political aide. He worked in various roles during President Bill Clinton's tenure at the White House. Among the roles he held at the White House was the traveling Chief of Staff and senior advisor to then Vice President Al Gore.

He married Savannah Guthrie on March 15, 2014. Their eldest son, Vale was born on August 13, 2014. The younger, Charles Max, was born on December 8, 2016.

Also read: Michael Feldman, Epstein and Clinton: Fact-checking latest claims in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case

Savannah Guthrie Talks About Today Return Savannah Guthrie has recently spoken about how hosting the Today show again feels like even as her mother remains missing for over four months now. Last week, she spoke about the experience with co-host Jenna Bush Hager.

"It's really hard to come back," she said. "I've been trying so hard to hold it together, and I promise I will."

However, she noted that she is also happy to be back despite the emotional toll it takes on her. It's like the two hours of my day — it's not that I'm not thinking about it, because I am, but it's something to do. It brings me a lot of joy to be with everybody. But, no, it's not easy," she added.