Savannah shooting: First details on Oglethorpe Mall suspects emerge after multiple injured - What we know

A shooting at Oglethorpe Mall in Savannah, Georgia, on Wednesday left at least five people injured, prompting an active shooter alert and a massive response from the Savannah Police Department (SPD). The incident, which occurred around 5:43 PM local time at the mall on 7804 Abercorn St, is suspected to be gang-related, with early reports suggesting rival gang members exchanged gunfire. Several people were shot in Savannah's Oglethorpe Mall(X)

Here's what happened at Oglethorpe Mall

Gunfire erupted inside Oglethorpe Mall at approximately causing panic as shoppers fled or sheltered in stores. Videos shared on X captured crowds running and emergency responders treating victims, with at least two people injured near a jewelry store.

The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Local 574 described the scene as an ‘active and dangerous situation’, urging the public to avoid the area.

At least five victims were injured, with one in critical condition and four others transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center with minor to moderate injuries, according to local media. Chatham EMS confirmed five ambulances were dispatched. No fatalities have been reported, and victim identities remain undisclosed.

The SPD, supported by Chatham County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol, locked down the mall, evacuated shoppers, and cleared the premises, declaring no active threat by 6:37 PM.

No suspects have been publicly identified or apprehended and the shooter’s status (at large or detained) remains unclear. The SPD has not released descriptions or confirmed the number of suspects involved.

Gang-related reports

Sources cited by WJCL 22 News reported the shooting was gang-related, with “members of the gangs shooting at each other.” This claim, while unconfirmed by SPD, aligns with Savannah’s recent gang activity, including a US Attorney’s Office indictment of 30 gang members in February 2025 for racketeering and firearms charges.

Oglethorpe Mall has seen prior shootings, including a 2020 incident inside Jimmy Jazz Shoe store, where two males fought, and one fired a shot, leaving a bullet hole. A 2022 parking lot shooting injured a 36-year-old man, with the suspect described as a young Black male with dreads, driving a blue Honda sedan. A 2024 shooting near the mall killed a woman, with no suspects identified.