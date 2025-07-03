Oglethorpe Mall shooting: Here's what happened at Savannah mall; active shooter alert issued

Multiple people were injured in a shooting at the Oglethorpe Mall in Savannah on Wednesday. A police spokesperson told WSAV that several people were shot at. Visuals on social media showed a heavy police presence in the area. Locals told the media outlet that they are sheltering in place. The exact extent of the injuries is yet to be revealed. Oglethorpe Mall shooting: Several people were shot in Savannah(X)

The incident, reported around 8 PM at the mall located at 7804 Abercorn St., led to chaos as shoppers fled and police secured the area.

What happened at Oglethorpe Mall

At approximately 8 PM on Wednesday, gunfire erupted inside Oglethorpe Mall, a major shopping center in Savannah. Authorities reported “multiple injuries” in an active shooter situation, though the exact number and severity remain unconfirmed. Witnesses described panic as shoppers ran for exits or sheltered in stores, with videos on X showing crowds fleeing.

No suspect has been identified, and the shooter’s status (at large or detained) is unclear. The SPD has not released details on a motive or whether the shooting was targeted or random.

“Active and dangerous situation’ unfolding at Oglethorpe Mall in Savannah, Georgia following reports of multiple people shot,” IAFF Savannah Firefighters said in a statement.

Oglethorpe Mall, a 60-store retail hub, has not been linked to prior shootings, unlike recent Savannah incidents. The SPD, however, issued an active shooter alert, urging the public to avoid the area around 7804 Abercorn St. Officers secured the mall, evacuating shoppers and conducting a sweep for threats.

