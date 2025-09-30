Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to be sentenced to 11 years in jail? Sentencing on this date

Prosecutors on Tuesday urged a New York federal judge to sentence Sean “Diddy” Combs to more than 11 years in prison after his conviction on prostitution-related charges. They sought “at least 135 months’ imprisonment” and also asked the court to impose a $500,000 fine on the hip-hop mogul. Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ sentencing is due to be held on Friday. (AP/File Photo)(Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)

In a pre-sentencing submission, prosecutors wrote, “His crimes of conviction are serious and have warranted sentences over ten years in multiple cases for defendants who, like Sean Combs, engaged in violence and put others in fear.”

The 55-year-old was convicted in July on charges linked to arranging for male sex workers to travel to hotels or his residences and directing them to have sex with his girlfriends while he watched and recorded videos.

Prosecutors submitted their sentencing recommendation shortly after midnight. The submission also included letters from some of his accusers, detailing how Combs’ demands and violence affected their lives.

When is the sentencing?

Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ sentencing is due to be held on Friday.

Notably, his defence lawyers have urged the federal judge to impose no more than 14 months in prison.

They argued that US District Judge Arun Subramanian should not consider the evidence of abuse by Combs against his ex-girlfriends, since he was acquitted of coercing them into sex.

The defence team also submitted arguments stating that Combs has changed and has already suffered enough during his nearly 13 months behind bars.

Combs trying to cast himself as victim

Prosecutors argued that the Bad Boy Records founder is attempting to portray himself as a victim.

They wrote, “He is not the victim. The Court should focus on the very real effects that the defendant’s conduct had on the lives of the actual victims — his victims.”

Notably, two of his former girlfriends, including singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, testified during the trial that they were forced to participate in sexual acts with male sex workers while Combs watched and even filmed the encounters.

Cassie also described being beaten and abused by Combs when she displeased him during their long relationship.

“These events were degrading and disgusting, leaving me with infections, illnesses, and days of physical and emotional exhaustion before he demanded it all again. Sex acts became my full-time job, used as the only way to stay in his good graces,” she said while testifying that he controlled her like a puppet.