Seattle amber alert: What sparked the city-wide situation in Washington? Details emerge

An AMBER Alert was called off after a child, who was reportedly abducted in the Seattle area on Thursday, was found safe, police confirmed. An Amber alert was issued for a 3-year-old girl in Seattle area on Thursday. (X)

Authorities said they were looking for a 3-year-old girl who was inside a stolen car on SW 9th Street near White Center.

The Washington State Patrol canceled the AMBER Alert around 6:50 p.m. after they found the stolen car, and the girl was asleep in the back seat.

Deputies said the search ended within an hour after the suspect ditched the car with the child inside. She was later found near 6th Avenue Southwest and Southwest 102nd Street.

The King County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for the suspect. He’s described as a Black man wearing a rainbow scarf.

Deputies said the child’s mother had gone inside the house “for a moment” while the car was running, and the suspect drove off.

Police remind people to turn off and lock their cars, even briefly, according to Fox 13 news.

Amber Alert for 4-year-old

In a similar case, an AMBER Alert was issued for a missing 4-year-old boy from Norfolk by the Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse. Kia Foreman was reported missing on Monday morning and is said to be in extreme danger.

The abduction occurred at 11:40 a.m. in the 900 block of East Liberty Street on Monday.

Kia Foreman is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 3 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 40 pounds. He was last seen wearing red Crocs, blue shorts, and a grey True Religion T-shirt.

The suspect, 27-year-old Tyli Nekah Scott, is a Black male and is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 173 pounds. He has black braided hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a plaid shirt, and a ski mask.

Call 911 or the Norfolk Police Department immediately if you see the suspect or the child.