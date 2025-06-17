Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 17, 2025
Virginia Amber Alert: Who is Tyli Nekah Scott, suspect in 4-year-old's abduction

ByHT US Desk
Jun 17, 2025 01:47 AM IST

The suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Tyli Nekah Scott, a Black male, standing 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 173 pounds.

The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse have issued an AMBER Alert for a 4-year-old boy abducted Monday morning in Norfolk. The child, Kia Foreman, is believed to be in extreme danger.

An amber alert was issued for a 4-year-old in Virginia (X)
According to authorities, the abduction occurred at approximately 11:40 AM in the 900 block of East Liberty Street. Kia Foreman is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He stands 3 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 40 pounds. At the time of his disappearance, Kia was wearing red Crocs, blue shorts and a grey True Religion T-shirt.

The suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Tyli Nekah Scott, a Black male, standing 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 173 pounds. He has black hair styled in small braids and brown eyes. Scott was last seen wearing khaki pants, a plaid shirt and a ski mask.

Citizens are asked to stay alert and report any sightings of the suspect or child to law enforcement immediately by calling 911 or contacting the Norfolk Police Department.

The Norfolk Police Department also shared a photo of Kia Foreman on X (formerly Twitter). They wrote, “Norfolk Police are continuing this investigation and are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 5-year-old believed to be in the company of Tyli Scott, 27. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norfolk Crime Line.”

What is an AMBER Alert?

An AMBER Alert is a rapid public notification system used by law enforcement agencies to help locate and safely recover abducted children. The system stands for "America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response". It was created in memory of 9-year-old Amber Hagerman, who was abducted and murdered in Texas in 1996.

When law enforcement confirms that a child has been abducted and is believed to be in imminent danger, an AMBER Alert is issued. The alert quickly disseminates information about the child, the suspected abductor and any vehicle involved through television, radio, highway signs, mobile phones and online platforms to mobilize the public in the search effort.

Tuesday, June 17, 2025
