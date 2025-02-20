How many inches of snow did Virginia Beach and Norfolk get? Winter storm update

Virginia Beach and Norfolk experienced heavy snowfall on Wednesday and Thursday as a winter storm swept through Virginia. Videos showing snow piling up in various areas surfaced on X. According to local television station WTKR, Norfolk received 10.2 inches of snow, while Virginia Beach saw just over 12 inches. Norfolk International Airport (ORF) also recorded 10.2 inches of snow. Virginia Beach and Norfolk experienced heavy snowfall.(Representational image)

Thursday closings and delays -

Dozens of schools, government offices, and businesses have announced closures for Thursday due to the storm. Additionally, the Williamsburg Area Transit Authority (WATA) has confirmed that no bus services will operate on Thursday due to hazardous road conditions. Suffolk Transit service is also suspended. Sentara hospitals reported that some of their sites will be closed because of the weather.

Road accidents -

Virginia State Police responded to over 740 road incidents on Wednesday, out of which almost 200 crashes were investigated. At least10 injuries were reported. Fortunately, there have been no deadly crashes during the storm. Police are urging drivers who must be on the roads to stay below the speed limit for safety.

Jo Koy's show postponed -

Jo Koy's show, which was originally scheduled to take place at the Chartway Arena on Friday, has been rescheduled. A new date is yet to be announced ( TBA). The tickets booked for the original date will remain valid for the rescheduled date. Those unable to attend the rescheduled show, can request a refund within 30 days of the reschedule.

Other states also hit by snowstorm -

The snowstorm didn't just affect Virginia. Parts of North Carolina, Maryland, and Delaware were also impacted. According to Accuweather, cities like Richmond in Virginia, Winston-Salem and Raleigh in North Carolina, and Salisbury in Maryland saw several inches of snow from Wednesday into Thursday. The snowstorm also brought a few inches of snow to Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.