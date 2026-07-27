Seattle mass shooting victims: Latest update as witnesses recount horror; ‘heard bang, bang, bang…yelling’

A mass shooting left two people dead and five injured in Seattle, on July 26, Sunday. The shooting took place at the Seattle Center at 305 Harrison Street, Seattle, Washington State. The incident took place during the Bite of Seattle event there.

A police officer responds after a shooting at Seattle Center during the Bite of Seattle food festival Sunday, July 26, 2026, in Seattle, Washington State. (AP Photo)

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The update on the victims was shared with Associated Press by a fire official.

Seattle mass shooting: Latest update on victims

KOMO News reported that two of the victims were declared dead at 7:47pm, and four were shifted to Harborview Medical Center. A woman, aged 39, was reported to be in stable condition and was moved by AMR. A two-year-old boy was also moved by paramedics and said to be in stable condition. Meanwhile, another victim was a 23-year-old said to be in stable condition, and the other is a 56-year-old woman whose condition is said to be serious.

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{{^usCountry}} Crews also treated a 40-year-old woman with minor injuries who declined transport to a hospital, as per the publication. As per Harborview, all patients suffered gunshot wounds. They said one adult female patient was in surgery and critical. The other patients are in satisfactory state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Crews also treated a 40-year-old woman with minor injuries who declined transport to a hospital, as per the publication. As per Harborview, all patients suffered gunshot wounds. They said one adult female patient was in surgery and critical. The other patients are in satisfactory state. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, several witnesses recounted the horrors of the shooting.

Seattle mass shooting: Witnesses recount horror

One witness spoke to King5 after the mass shooting at Seattle Center and said “I heard bang, bang, bang, and I heard yelling, straight yelling.”

One witness described working like they were, when shots rang out. “I was working…when I heard four pops,” Isiah said to a KOMO News reporter. The individual recounted that he heard “women, kids, and men” screaming, and he decided it was time to go. “I hopped the fence,” Isiah further said.

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Isiah also said that he thought the ‘bangs’ were regular till he saw people running and screaming. The individual further praised the swift response from the Seattle Police.

Another person, Andrew, told the reporter that he was working next to Isiah, and didn't 'really hear' the shots. He said he heard ‘pops’ but didn't think much of it. “I saw families, kids, just running out of the fair,” the person also said. “Someone said active shooter, and I jumped the fence and ran,” Andrew further added.

A video from the scene showed heavy police presence remaining there, while a part had been taped off. People were also seen moving about.

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KOMO News said there were reports of one shooter outstanding, citing a witness, but authorities have not confirmed this yet.