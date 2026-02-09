Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl Parade details: Time, route, and how to watch live

The Seattle Seahawks won the Super Bowl 60, defeating the New England Patriots 13-29 at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. As Sam Darnold and co take the trophy back home, Seattle would be waiting eagerly to be a part of the celebrations. Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald is doused with gatorade after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

So, when is the Seattle Seahawks' Super Bowl win parade? How to watch it live on TV? Here's everything you need to know about it.

Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl Parade: What To Know As of now, the Seahawks have not announced the plans for the Super Bowl LX win parade in Seattle. However, it is expected that the parade will be held later this week, given that it is Seattle's second Super Bowl win, which came after a wait of over 12 years.

The Seahawks are expected to reveal the details of the parade, including the route and the start time, as soon as the team travels back home.

What We Know About The Route Though the Seahawks have not announced a route for the Seattle Seahawks parade, many expects it to be like the parade for the 2014 Super Bowl win. The last Seahawks Super Bowl parade started at the Space Needle at 4th Avenue and Denny Way and continued for around 2.5 miles till the north entrance of Lumen Field. More than 70,000 Seahawks fans joined the team for the celebrations.

Highlights From Seahawks Super Bowl Win Sunday's Super Bowl 60 win for the Seattle Seahawks was a team performance where no individual really outperformed other. Though it was Kenneth Walker who got awarded the Most valuable Player for the game for his 27 carries for 135 yards that allowed Seattle a crucial, almost insurmountable lead by the third quarter.

Sam Darnold completed 19 passes for 202 yards and one touchdown, while Cooper Kupp had six receptions for 61 yards.

However, it was how the Seahawks shut the Patriots down that proved crucial to the win. Seattle barely managed to score and put up all 13 of their points in the fourth quarter. Only standout performance was from quarterback Drake Maye, who completed 27 passes for 293 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.