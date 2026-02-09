Lincoln Fox Ramadan: The kid Bad Bunny gave his Grammy to during Super Bowl halftime performance

Bad Bunny handed his Grammy Award to a young boy during his Super Bowl halftime performance, creating one of the show’s most talked‑about moments. Lincoln Fox Ramadan at Bad Bunny Super Bowl halftime show. (X)

After the event, many social media users initially claimed the child was 5‑year‑old Liam Conejo Ramos, the Minnesota boy recently detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

One user wrote, "Wait hold up…Did Bad Bunny just give his Grammy to Liam Conejo Ramos the poor kid who was kidnapped by ICE? If so amazing. The sign beforehand said "Conejo" on it too."

Another added, “Hold up. Did Bad Bunny just give a Grammy to Liam Ramos??? I thought this moment was so touching and meaningful, but if it's Liam...that times a million.”

A third user expressed, "I’m gonna assume the little boy given the Grammy was Liam Conejo Ramos. If he is Bad Bunny just became a hero for me. Beautifully done."

However, TMZ and HuffPost confirmed that the boy was actually a child actor named Lincoln Fox Ramadan.

TMZ, citing a source, clarified that the gesture was not political but meant to inspire children to "dream as big as performing at the Super Bowl."