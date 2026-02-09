Lincoln Fox Ramadan: The kid Bad Bunny gave his Grammy to during Super Bowl halftime performance
Social media users initially claimed the child was 5‑year‑old Liam Conejo Ramos.
Bad Bunny handed his Grammy Award to a young boy during his Super Bowl halftime performance, creating one of the show’s most talked‑about moments.
After the event, many social media users initially claimed the child was 5‑year‑old Liam Conejo Ramos, the Minnesota boy recently detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
One user wrote, "Wait hold up…Did Bad Bunny just give his Grammy to Liam Conejo Ramos the poor kid who was kidnapped by ICE? If so amazing. The sign beforehand said "Conejo" on it too."
Another added, “Hold up. Did Bad Bunny just give a Grammy to Liam Ramos??? I thought this moment was so touching and meaningful, but if it's Liam...that times a million.”
A third user expressed, "I’m gonna assume the little boy given the Grammy was Liam Conejo Ramos. If he is Bad Bunny just became a hero for me. Beautifully done."
However, TMZ and HuffPost confirmed that the boy was actually a child actor named Lincoln Fox Ramadan.
TMZ, citing a source, clarified that the gesture was not political but meant to inspire children to "dream as big as performing at the Super Bowl."
Who is Liam Conejo Ramos?
Liam Conejo Ramos is a 5‑year‑old Ecuadorian boy who was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Minnesota last month while walking home from preschool with his father, Adrian Conejo Arias.
Photos of him wearing a blue bunny hat and a Spider‑Man backpack drew widespread attention and outrage when federal agents took him into custody alongside his father in Columbia Heights, a suburb of Minneapolis.
Both Liam and his father were transported to an ICE family detention facility in Dilley, Texas. A federal judge ordered their release on January 31, after which they returned to Minnesota.
According to Reuters, both entered the US legally as asylum applicants.
On Friday, the US Department of Homeland Security said it is pursuing the deportation of the boy. The department, however, denied reports that it was seeking expedited removal, after the boy’s lawyer told The New York Times that the Trump administration was attempting to fast-track his deportation.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More