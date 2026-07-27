Seattle shooting: Multiple shot at Bite of Seattle festival in Seattle Center; scary videos emerge

Multiple people have been shot at the Seattle Center, at 305 Harrison Street, Seattle, Washington State, on July 26, Sunday. The Bite of Seattle Festival is being held there, and the shooting reportedly occurred at the festival or near it.

Seattle police responded as multiple people have reportedly been shot at the Bite of Seattle festival. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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Seattle Police shared a statement saying “Police are investigating a shooting. Multiple shooting victims. Shots fired at the Seattle Center. More information to come. Please avoid the area.” Victims have been moved to Harborview Medical Center as per reports.

The Seattle Monorail announced it was shut down for the rest of Sunday and would open on Monday, July 27, at 7:30am.

As per KOMO News two people have died at the scene, while five were injured. Four were moved to Harborview Medical Center.

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Bite of Seattle shooting: Scary videos from Seattle Centre

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{{^usCountry}} A person shared a video showing massive police presence at the scene and wrote “Seattle police are responding to a shooting at Seattle Center involving multiple victims, according to an alert from the Seattle Police Department. Authorities say officers are actively investigating and are urging the public to avoid the area as the scene remains active. No information has been released yet on the number of victims, suspect information, or the conditions of those injured.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A person shared a video showing massive police presence at the scene and wrote “Seattle police are responding to a shooting at Seattle Center involving multiple victims, according to an alert from the Seattle Police Department. Authorities say officers are actively investigating and are urging the public to avoid the area as the scene remains active. No information has been released yet on the number of victims, suspect information, or the conditions of those injured.” {{/usCountry}}

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Another video showed a person being handcuffed after reports of multiple people being shot at the Seattle Centre event. However, it is not clear yet if the person is the shooting suspect.

Yet another clip showed that firefighters were also among the emergency first responders present at the scene of the shooting.

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Another person who had been at the festival shared their experience, writing “Just had a surreal experience at The Bite of Seattle. Anyone hearing news yet? 100s of people running by us, made a quick exit. 30+ emergency vehicles so far. Twitter rumors it was a mass shooting. We are okay and now far from the scene.”

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Yet another clip showed people running from the Seattle Centre amid reports of the shooting.

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The post claimed an AR-15 had been used, which is a semi-automatic gun, and that a child was among those shot. However, these claims could not be independently verified.

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“I heard bang, bang, bang, and I heard yelling, straight yelling,” King5 reported a witness recount. The Bite of Seattle event at Seattle Center celebrates food and drink. It is a free event, and among the three being held at the venue now, including Festal and a sculpture walk.

Bite of Seattle shooting: Fear, panic among locals

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One person wrote on Facebook “Mass shooting at the bite of Seattle. We are safe and ran out if there. Someone let off with full auto.” While some posts claimed that up to six people had been shot, others said the number stood at seven. However, there's no official confirmation of the same yet.

“Mass shooting in Seattle center. So far seven people shot. Less than four blocks from where I live. Please pray or whatever it is You do that no more people will be hurt,” a local wrote.