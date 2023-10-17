News / World News / Us News / Security guard who protected Taylor Swift during Eras tour returns to Israel to join IDF in fight against Hamas

Security guard who protected Taylor Swift during Eras tour returns to Israel to join IDF in fight against Hamas

BySumanti Sen
Oct 17, 2023 05:37 PM IST

“I didn’t HAVE to come here… But I could not stand on the sidelines while families are being slaughtered and burned alive,” the guard said

A former security guard of Taylor Swift, who reportedly protected the singer during the summer leg of her Eras Tour, has returned to Israel to fight for his homeland amid the Israel-Palestine crisis. It is unclear if Taylor had directly hired the man, or by the tour’s stadium.

Israeli troops patrol at a gate leading to kibbutz Kfar Aza on the border with the Gaza Strip on October 15, 2023, where at least 100 people were reported killed by Hamas (Photo by Menahem KAHANA / AFP)(AFP)
The news was broken by Israeli journalist Eran Swisa, who works for Israel Today, on his social media. It was later confirmed by Variety, which reported that the guard has gone to the war-torn country to join the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reserves.

‘I could not stand on the sidelines while families are being slaughtered’

“I got a pretty great life back in the US,” the former security guard told Eran in a statement, which he shared with Variety. “I got an amazing dream job that I love, great friends that I call family and a very comfortable home. I didn’t HAVE to come here… But I could not stand on the sidelines while families are being slaughtered and burned alive in their homes!!! Just for being Jewish or for being Israelis.”

The man blasted Hamas in his statement, and urged people to support Israel. “While one side is protecting babies, kids and the elderly, the other side is using those as human shields!!! It’ll be an insult to animals worldwide to call them ‘animals’ but those are not human beings,” he said of Hamas.

“They killed and slaughtered families in their beds alongside family’s [sic] pets!!!! And then they burned the houses down!!!! Try to imagine that happening in your own neighborhood, to your next door neighbours or to a family you know,” he added.

Since the October 7 attack, over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, most of them civilians, according to officials. Several others are being held hostage by the terrorists.

