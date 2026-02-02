Senior tax guide: How seniors can claim the new $6,000 deduction while managing Social Security and Medicare benefits

U.S. tax filing season is underway, and millions of Americans aged 65 and older can now take advantage of a new federal tax deduction of up to $6,000. The deduction can help reduce taxable income, particularly for retirees who draw Social Security and manage Medicare costs. Taxpayers aged 65 and older are eligible for a $6000 deduction. Here's all on eligibility and how the deductions work with Social Security and Medicare benefits (Pexel)

How seniors can claim the new $6,000 deduction Seniors applying for the claim do not need to file a separate claim. The deduction amount will be lined up with the tax return if the individual qualifies.

However, IRS guidelines state it is important to make sure that seniors check the box stating that they are 65 years of age or older on IRS Form 1040 or 1040-SR.

Once the tax return is in process, the enhancement is entered on Schedule 1-A (Line 37), flowing to the total deduction line.

Eligibility, phase-outs and total Senior Tax deductions The $6,000 tax benefit is part of federal tax law, effective for tax years 2025 through 2028. It allows individuals aged 65 pr older by December 31 of the tax year to claim the deduction from their federal taxable income. Married couples filing jointly where both spouses qualify are eligible for up tp $12,000.

The $6,000 tax benefit is in addition to the regular standard deduction, which amounts to a $17,750 for single filers and $35,500 for married filers. Therefore, a single senior with income below the eligible threshold could claim a total deduction of $23,750 before other exemptions and credits.

To qualify for the full $6,000 tax benefit, seniors must have a Modified Adjusted Gross Income (MAGI) below certain thresholds.

For single filers, the cutoff begins at $75,000 of MAGI, and For married couples, filing jointly the phasing out will begin at $150,000 The deduction will be reduced by 6% income above those thresholds and phased out completely at high incomes.

Deductions on Social Security benefits and Medicare benefits The average yearly benefit for a retired worker and seniors 65 and older is roughly $24,000, according to the Social Security Administration.

According to current law, up to 85% of the sum, or around $20,400, may be subject to taxes. Almost all seniors will be able to fully offset this taxable amount with the new senior tax deduction.

Rep. Dan Meuser shared resources that state that seniors do not need a separate application to claim the break on benefits. This includes Social Security benefits or Medicare benefits. The deduction is integrated into the federal tax form process.