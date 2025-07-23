Serena Williams urges women to trust their instincts after battling shocking health issues, 'I knew something was wrong'

Serena Williams became one of the greatest tennis players not just through skill, but by trusting her instincts. She says those same instincts have helped her off the court as well. Serena Williams who is Women's Health Advisor for Ritual, urges women take care of their health more seriously.(AFP)

Williams is speaking out after suffering serious health problems like a pulmonary embolism after her first daughter was born, and a recent branchial cyst.

Serena Williams wants women to trust their instincts

As a Women's Health Advisor for Ritual, Williams said she wants more women to take their health seriously. She said, “I want other women to know: you’re not alone. Your body is always talking to you. Listen to it. Trust it,” according to the People report.

Williams is also urging women to ask questions, read labels and speak to doctors. It’s something she’s been doing since after having near- death experience she had after her emergency C-section in 2017. After delivering her daughter Olympia, Williams had a pulmonary embolism and blood clots.

Serena Williams ‘knew something was wrong’

In a 2018 Vogue story, she recalled how she had to fight to get her medical team to take her seriously. She said, “after giving birth, I knew something was wrong, but I had to fight to be believed. Not everyone gets that chance,” according to a People report.

Williams added, "I’ve spent my whole life learning about my body, on the court, through pregnancy, through recovery. I’ve had to fight to be heard, even when I knew something was wrong."

She added, ""Being part of Ritual isn’t about putting my name on something ... it’s about helping women get the tools and trust they deserve."

Williams also wants to challenge the idea that women should just deal with being tired or in pain. “I’ve been there. Even with everything I know about my body, I’ve had moments where I didn’t feel right and couldn’t get answers. We deserve better.”

Serena Williams wants her daughters to feel 'strong'

Williams is also contemplating on how to pass this knowledge on her daughter Olympia, 7, and Adira,1.

She said, "I want them to feel strong and confident in their bodies from a young age."

She added, "We talk about movement, rest, and how our bodies feel, not how they look. Health isn’t one size fits all, and I want them to feel empowered to listen to themselves."

Katerina Schneider, Ritual’s founder and CEO, said in a statement, "The vision for Ritual has always been to set higher standards for women’s health ... And when it comes to standards, whose are higher than Serena Williams’? She’s an inspiration, not just as the GOAT athlete, but as a powerful mother, an advocate and a voice for women everywhere."

The partnership includes a “Serena’s Favorites” product lineup and other appearances from her throughout the year to keep the focus on women’s health.

Williams said, “I want to help normalize listening to your body”. She added, “Ask what something means, why it matters, what it’s doing to your body. Whether it’s your doctor or a product label, don’t be afraid to ask. That’s how you stay in control."

She said she takes a daily multivitamin as “part of how I set my day,” and the Ritual partnership means a lot to her. “I remember trying Ritual years ago because I actually needed it. And now, I get to help shape the future of it.”