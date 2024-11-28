Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary brutally slams ‘broken candidate’ Kamala Harris

Kevin O'Leary lambasted Kamala Harris, who ran her failed presidential bid against Donald Trump in the November election, on Tuesday. During a sitdown with Abby Phillip on CNN NewsNight, the Shark Tank star launched a scathing attack on the vice president, calling her a “broken candidate” devoid of “compassion.” Kevin O'Leary brutally slams Kamala Harris, calls her 'broken candidate' in scathing on-air rant during CNN NewsNight

Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary rips Kamala Harris in scathing on-air rant

“They made an excuse of $317 million in the kitty. They kept the same campaign manager and said we will anoint this faulted, broken candidate who was inconsequential in her vice presidency,” the Canadian businessman said of Harris' failed presidential run this year.

O'Leary, 70, pointed out that Harris “lost in 2019,” adding, “As you detailed, complete loser in 2020. Never could articulate anything. Had no compassion for people and her own advocates.” He further claimed that the 60-year-old's appearance on The View was a turning point in her campaign.

“She was so weak as a candidate, she couldn’t even answer that she would do something different. It ricocheted around the world. She was finished. They will never do that again,” the investor said of Harris, noting that the left-leaning talk show's all-female panel deliberately asked her “softball” questions.

The Dragons' Den star has openly criticised Democrats ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Following Harris' town hall in October, O'Leary notably said on CNN NewsNight that he was shocked how “only 90 days ago, [Nancy] Pelosi went to Biden and said, ‘You need to step aside’ and convinced him to do so.”

“He made the decision, and he did actually ask her, and we’ve now learned this, ‘Is she the right person to drive this home?’ He questioned that,” O'Leary said of President Joe Biden, adding, “He could have said, ‘We need to run a process in order for me to make this move,’ but they decided not to. I don’t know who ‘they’ is. Was it [Barack] Obama? Was it Pelosi? I don’t care who it was.”