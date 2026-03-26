Ex-Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich has shared his own theory about 25-year-old Venezuelan migrant Jose Medina-Medina, who is accused of killing Loyola college student Sheridan Gorman. The 18-year-old freshman was shot dead last Thursday when she and a group of friends walked to the pier at Tobey Prinz Beach to see the Northern Lights, the family's attorney said, according to ABC 7. Sheridan Gorman killed as part of ‘gang initiation’? Ex-Illinois gov shares shocking theory about suspect (Sheridan Gorman/Instagram)

Sharing his theory about Medina-Medina, Blagojevich suggested that it was part of some “gang initiation.” Blagojevich is a Democrat whose 14-year prison sentence for federal corruption charges was cut short after President Trump commuted his sentence in 2020.

In an X post, Blagojevich suggested that Medina-Medina murdered Gorman in an effort to make an impression with a local gang.

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“Sheridan Gorman’s killer is being held in isolation. I suspect Pritzker & the Dems are hiding him to COVER-UP the fact that this illegal immigrant killed an innocent young girl as part of a GANG INITIATION. I know gangbangers & how they operate. I lived with them for 8 years. And I know Pritzker & the Dems. Bet you I’m right,” Blagojevich wrote.