Sheridan Gorman killed as part of ‘gang initiation’? Ex-Illinois gov shares shocking theory about suspect
Rod Blagojevich has shared his own theory about Venezuelan migrant Jose Medina-Medina, who is accused of killing Loyola college student Sheridan Gorman.
Ex-Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich has shared his own theory about 25-year-old Venezuelan migrant Jose Medina-Medina, who is accused of killing Loyola college student Sheridan Gorman. The 18-year-old freshman was shot dead last Thursday when she and a group of friends walked to the pier at Tobey Prinz Beach to see the Northern Lights, the family's attorney said, according to ABC 7.
Sharing his theory about Medina-Medina, Blagojevich suggested that it was part of some “gang initiation.” Blagojevich is a Democrat whose 14-year prison sentence for federal corruption charges was cut short after President Trump commuted his sentence in 2020.
In an X post, Blagojevich suggested that Medina-Medina murdered Gorman in an effort to make an impression with a local gang.
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“Sheridan Gorman’s killer is being held in isolation. I suspect Pritzker & the Dems are hiding him to COVER-UP the fact that this illegal immigrant killed an innocent young girl as part of a GANG INITIATION. I know gangbangers & how they operate. I lived with them for 8 years. And I know Pritzker & the Dems. Bet you I’m right,” Blagojevich wrote.
What we know about Jose Medina-Medina
According to court records, an arrest warrant was issued for Medina-Medina in 2023 after he stopped appearing in court on shoplifting charges. Federal officials have said that the undocumented Venezuelan national should have never been released after that 2023 arrest.
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Chicago police arrested Medina-Medina shortly after Gorman’s murder. Authorities utilized facial recognition software to compare images from surveillance footage to U.S. Customs and Border Protection records. CPD investigators stated in an arrest report that the images matched Medina-Medina.
Medina-Medina is facing first degree murder and weapon charges, according to ABC 7.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More