Sherrone Moore released from jail: What are the terms he has been ordered with after posting $250K bond?

Sherrone Moore, former Michigan football coach, appeared in court on charges of breaking and entering, stalking, and home invasion. Moore posted a $25,000 bond and was released from jail on Friday, according to police documents obtained by Fox News Digital. Sherrone Moore, who was dismissed from the position of Michigan football coach, for an inappropriate relationship, charged with home invasion and stalking, released under strict conditions.(AP)

Moore was dismissed from the University of Michigan due to an “inappropriate relationship” with a staff member. .

Soon after being terminated from his employment, Moore forcefully entered the woman's residence, “then proceeded to a kitchen drawer, grabbed several butter knives and a pair of kitchen scissors. And began to threaten his own life,” said Kati Rezmierski, Washtenaw County first assistant prosecutor, as per NPR.

The prosecutor cited Moore as saying to the woman: “I'm going to kill myself. I'm going to make you watch. My blood is on your hands. You've ruined my life.”

“She was terrorized,” Rezmierski stated.

He was taken into custody as police launched an investigation following a 911 call.

Currently, reports suggest that he was released from jail under specific conditions, according to a Mlive report.

Also Released: Where is Sherrone Moore’s wife now? Here's why Kelli called 911 before hubby's arrest

Sherrone Moore's court appearance and $25,000 bond

Moore, 39, appeared in court on Friday, Dec. 12, facing charges of third-degree home invasion, a misdemeanor punishable by five years, along with two additional misdemeanor charges, one of which is stalking, in Washtenaw County District Court, Mlive reported.

A $25,000 bond was imposed along with a short list of requirements, which included the requirement to wear an electronic monitoring device for his release.

Moore spoke very little during the court proceedings, only confirming that he must refrain from any contact with the woman, among other stipulations.

The court session took place merely 4 miles from Michigan Stadium, where Moore, who is married and has three children, last coached against rival Ohio State in front of over 100,000 spectators on November 29.

Sherrone Moore's mental health assessment

Defense attorney Joe Simon stated that Moore was taken to a hospital for a mental health assessment following his arrest on Wednesday and was subsequently returned to jail.

He stated that Moore would "absolutely comply" with the judge's directive for an additional evaluation. Moore is required to wear a GPS tracking device, remain in Michigan, and abstain from alcohol, NPR reported.

“There's no evidence to suggest he's a threat,” the attorney said.

The next court session is scheduled for January 22