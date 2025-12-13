Former Michigan coach Sherrone Moore allegedly threatened self-harm during home invasion | Details here

Sherrone Moore served as Michigan’s head coach for two seasons.(AP) Ex-Michigan coach Sherrone Moore faces felony and misdemeanor charges after allegedly entering a former lover’s home and making threats. Ex-University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore entered into a former lover's home and threatened to kill himself during the home invasion, NBC reported. According to prosecutors, Moore, 39, entered the woman’s home without permission, grabbed two butter knives and a pair of scissors, and reportedly told her, “I’m going to kill myself. My blood is on your hands. You ruined my life.”

The former Wolverines coach has been charged with home invasion, stalking, and breaking and entering. The incident occurred shortly after he was fired for having an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. As per the New York Post, the home belonged to Paige Shiver, Moore's executive assistant, with whom he was reportedly involved earlier.

Details of the incident

The woman had ended a years-long relationship with Moore, who is married with three children. Before the home invasion, Moore allegedly sent multiple texts to her and made numerous phone calls. The woman contacted her lawyer and the police after he arrived at her home.

Moore was arrested without incident and appeared via video feed in all-white jail attire during the court hearing. The home invasion charge against him is a felony, while stalking and breaking and entering accusations are classified as misdemeanors.

Bail and court orders

Magistrate Odetalla set $25,000 bail, ordered Moore to wear a GPS monitor, and stay away from the victim.

Moore’s attorney, Joseph Simon, said the ex-Michigan football coach underwent a mental health evaluation but was not committed. Simon emphasised that Moore has ties to the community and is not a danger to the public, and he consented to further psychological assessments if required.

University response

The University of Michigan terminated Moore immediately after an investigation into his inappropriate relationship with a staffer. University President Domenico Grasso said in a statement, “There is absolutely no tolerance for this conduct at the University of Michigan. None. This breach of trust by Coach Moore is painful for many in our community.”

Grasso added that the swift action shows the university’s commitment to respect, integrity, and accountability.

Coaching career and legacy

Moore served as Michigan’s head coach for two seasons, compiling a 17-8 overall record and 12-6 in Big Ten play. He succeeded Jim Harbaugh, who led the team to a national championship before leaving for the NFL. Michigan remains one of college football’s most prestigious programs, making the allegations a major shock.

The case is under review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor, and Moore is currently out on bail under strict conditions.

