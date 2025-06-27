Silver prices dip slightly in US; spot at $36.44 per ounce

Silver prices in the US edged down on Friday, with the spot price around $36.44 per ounce, based on Reuters report. At the same time, other platforms showed slight differences in prices. Silver prices in the US dropped down on Friday, with the spot price around $36.44 per ounce.(Unsplash)

Monex listed silver at $36.59, and JM Bullion showed it at $36.15. These small gaps are normal due to timing differences in live market updates.

Yesterday, the price of silver reached about $36.49 per troy ounce, as reports. Apart from that, Spot gold fell 1.3% to $3,283.56 per ounce by 0839 GMT—its weakest since late May. Gold has now lost over 2% this week and more than $200 since its all-time high back in April. US.gold futures were also down 1.6% to $3,295.70. O .Yesterday, the price of gold in US was $3,330 per ounce.

Other metals also saw price shifts

Platinum fell 3.8% to $1,363.66 after reaching a peak not seen since 2014. Palladium slipped 0.2% to $1,129.98. According to Commerzbank, the jump in platinum earlier this week may have been due to its price gap with gold, which some investors now see as overpriced.

Global tension eases as Iran-Israel ceasefire

