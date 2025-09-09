‘Sleepy Trump’ taking a nap at US Open sends fans into a spiral

Donald Trump literally caught “sleeping” while attending the US Open men’s singles final in New York on Sunday (7 September). Donald Trump caught napping at the US Open final sparked criticism and laughter online. (Photo by ELSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The 79-year-old Republican leader was spotted with his eyes closed during parts of the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, sparking speculation online that he may have nodded off.

POTUS' last US Open visit in 2015 ended with him being loudly booed at Arthur Ashe Stadium, and this year’s return was not much different. Spectators reported jeering when Trump’s image appeared on the big screen.

ALSO READ| Trump aide Peter Navarro warns India amid tariff row, says 'won't end well'

Netizens can't keep themselves calm

Photos of him with his eyes closed quickly spread on social media, with many mocking him for appearing to nap.

“Good times at the US Open,” one quipped. “Just like the Pope's funeral, Trump slept through some of the US Open,” another chimed in.

Many were spamming “Sleepy Trump” on X.

“The fumes of a nation that’s been festering for just 8 months. There are 40 months to go!😱” one frustrated fan tweeted.

US Open broadcasters told not to show crowd's reaction to Trump

Bounces reported that the United States Tennis Association (USTA) sent instructions to broadcasters asking them not to air any crowd reactions to Trump.

“With respect to Broadcast Coverage, the President will be shown on the World Feed and the Ashe Court Feed during the opening anthem ceremony. We ask all broadcasters to refrain from showcasing any disruptions or reactions in response to the President’s attendance in any capacity, including ENG [Electronic News Gathering] coverage,” the leaked email read.

Notably, because of Trump's heightened security detail, hundreds of spectators and even celebrities were reportedly stranded outside Flushing Meadows at the start of the match.

ALSO READ| Trump's signature decoded amid ‘Epstein birthday note’ row: What experts see in POTUS' handwriting

“It is an absolute s**t show. Cars can’t get into parking lots, and people are walking miles. Even celebs are having to wait like normies,” a source told Page Six. The source added that Trump’s team had created bottlenecks at multiple entry points, leaving stars like Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas, and Ben Stiller stuck in long lines.