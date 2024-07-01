 Small plane crashes after takeoff in New York, 5 dead including 2 kids - Hindustan Times
Small plane crashes after takeoff in New York, 5 dead including 2 kids

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jul 01, 2024 10:33 PM IST

While it is unclear who was piloting the aircraft, the FAA previously said that only five passengers were onboard, with no survivors

A small plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Alfred S. Nader Regional Airport in Oneonta, New York, on Sunday, June 30. The single-engine Piper PA-46 was carrying a family of five, including two young boys. All passengers were killed in the accident that took place at around 2 pm in Masonville, according to the authorities.

A small plane crashed in upstate New York on Sunday, killing a family of 5(Representational Image)
A small plane crashed in upstate New York on Sunday, killing a family of 5(Representational Image)

Small plane crashes in New York

Cops were dispatched after the NYSP responded to a “report of a possible plane crash in the area of Lake Cecil Road in the town of Masonville.” The Piper Malibu Mirage was bound for Cobb County International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia. The New York State Police said in a press release that the aircraft was travelling to West Virginia for refuelling before heading to its ultimate destination.

While it is unclear who was piloting the aircraft, the FAA previously said that only five passengers were onboard, with no survivors. Officials are still investigating exactly what caused the fatal accident. Those who died in the crash were identified as Roger Beggs, 76, Laura VanEpps, 43, Ryan VanEpps, 42, James R. VanEpps,12, and Harrison VanEpps, 10. The police confirmed that all members of the family were from Georgia and were in Cooperstown, New York, for a baseball tournament.

“A multi-agency effort search of the area, with the utilization of drones, ATV’s and helicopters led to the discovery of debris and ultimately to the downed aircraft,” NYSP's statement read. “The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal of Investigation, Collision Reconstruction Unit, and Forensic Identification Unit are working in conjunction with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Board (NTSB) to determine the cause of the crash,” it added.

