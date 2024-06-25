Korean Air's Boeing 737 makes emergency landing after dropping 25K feet in 5 minutes

A Korean Air flight was forced to make an emergency landing after plummeting 25,000 feet in five minutes on Saturday. The Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft had to return to Incheon International Airport in Seoul, South Korea, less than one hour after takeoff, Yonhap News Agency reported. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Korean Airlines is seen at its aviation shed in Incheon, South Korea, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo(REUTERS)

Korean Air's Boeing 737 plunges 25K feet in 5 minutes

The plane bound for the Taiwanese city of Taichung started experiencing problems with its cabin pressurization system as it was flying over South Korea's southern resort island of Jeju. Due to the plane's system malfunction, Flight KE189 began rapidly descending from an altitude of over 30,000 feet to about 9,000 feet, according to Dim Sum Daily Hong Kong. As a result of the sudden shift in air pressure, many passengers faced health issues.

15 passengers suffered from eardrum pain and hyperventilation, and at least two suffered from nosebleeds. Authorities said that 13 out of the 15 required medical attention and were transported to a hospital. One passenger likened the sudden altitude change to the G-Force of an extreme rollercoaster, per NY Post. Despite the shock incident, no serious injuries were sustained by anyone onboard.

The airline issued a statement that read, “We are fully cooperating with all relevant authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.” “Our commitment to the safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remains unchanged. We apologise to all affected by this incident,” it added.

Several video clips recorded by passengers show oxygen masks dangling from the ceiling as the cabin shakes. Instagram user @nancy10in shared a video along with the caption, “Emotions are too complicated…Just want to say it's good to be alive now…just a few minutes Down from over 30,000 feet to over 9000 feet Can you imagine how scary this is all.”

“Especially the first most sensational body drop More terrifying than the centrifugal force of a roller coaster Really good to be alive… Hard work crew And all the passengers on the same flight together Everyone is really working hard,” the user added.