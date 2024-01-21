Plane crashed in northern Afghanistan's mountains not Indian aircraft: Aviation ministry

A plane crashed in northern Afghanistan's Badakshan province on Saturday night, Reuters reported, citing local police officials. The incident occurred in a remote mountainous region. The aircraft was a small air ambulance flying from Thailand to Moscow. (Representative Photo)

The Union ministry of civil aviation has clarified that the plane that crashed in Afghanistan's mountains was not an Indian-scheduled aircraft nor a non-scheduled (NSOP)/Charter aircraft.

The plane was a Moroccan-registered DF-10 aircraft which crashed in the mountains of Topkhana alongside the districts of Kuran-Munjan and Zibak of Badakhshan province, according to a senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official, cited by ANI.

The local authority has yet to officially confirm the type of plane and the number of casualties. Meanwhile, the Russian aviation authorities said they lost contact with a Russian-registered plane carrying six passengers over Afghanistan on Saturday evening. The plane was a French-made Dassault Falcon 10 jet. Reuters reported that the plane was a charter flight from India via Uzbekistan to Moscow.

The Union ministry further clarified that the aircraft was an air ambulance flying from Thailand to Moscow. However, the plane landed at Gaya Airport for refuelling purposes, the ministry added.