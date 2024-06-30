Experts flag shortage of aircraft engineers amid the growing aviation sector

Though the Indian airlines have been hiring pilots and cabin crew in line with the huge number of aircraft orders and trying to meet the demand in collaborations with some flying schools in the domestic and international markets , industry experts say that not much attention is being paid towards the current shortage and the potential demand for aircraft maintenance engineers (AMEs), who also fall into the licensed category workforce and are equally important for the efficient operations of an airline. Indian carriers including Tata Group-owned Air India and no-frills IndiGo have placed around 1,200 aircraft orders with major aircraft manufacturers(Representative image/ Istock)

They say that India would require at least 14,000 AMEs in the coming eight years.



Indian carriers including Tata Group-owned Air India and no-frills IndiGo have placed around 1,200 aircraft orders with major aircraft manufacturers, which are to be delivered over the next 10 years. This does not include earlier orders of around 1,000 aircraft by IndiGo, which are being delivered to the carrier in a staggered manner over a period of time.

A former airline official said that the deployment of these planes into the service would require a huge workforce, such as pilots, cabin crew and flight dispatchers. At the same time, these planes would also require a huge amount of workforce to maintain and service them.

The country, according to industry estimates, has around 7,000 AMEs in various aircraft Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facilities. This doesn't include AMEs in various training schools as instructors.

“Post covid the air traffic is booming again and major airlines like IndiGo, Air India, Akasa have placed orders for around 2000 aircraft which will need around 14000 AMEs in another eight to ten years,” Dr G K Chaukiyal, professor at the Gujarat University said.



Four-year engineering course mandatory

There are around 45 AME schools in India which are authorised by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

For a student pursuing to become an AME, a four-year engineering course is mandatory.

An AME, in schools, is certified either in B1 (Mechanical-based courses that focus on aircraft systems like airframes, engines, and landing gears) or B2 (Avionic-based courses that focus on electrical and electronic equipment, instrumentation, navigation and radio systems).

Highlighting the need to have AMEs in Indian aviation, an industry expert on condition of anonymity said, “Most of the airlines have come to grief because they didn't have a strong engineering background or an engineering setup. Of course, one portion of the engineering setup means technicians and infrastructure."

Other portion is fares and logistics, focusing on the AME infrastructure, he said.

"So if you don't have a strong engineering force and infrastructure experience, a strong wind experience infrastructure, then that airline will not be able to perform to its peak," he said.

Emphasising that the AME institutions need to improve the quality of education by employing good quality instructors and proper training infrastructure, Chaukyal said, “The quality of intake also needs to be controlled to produce good quality engineers, without a strong engineering setup, no airline can survive.”

‘Poor quality of education provided in schools’

An airline official said that it takes six years for an individual to become an independent AME. “Even after completion of a four-year course, an individual has to be trained under an AME for him to be allowed to take the lead and conduct the task all by himself. This is because of the poor quality of education provided in the schools.”

Echoing similar views, a former AME said, “An adequate number of students pass out from these institutes every year. However, airlines generally complain about the quality of AMEs from these schools and their employability skills.”

The AME schools need to improve the quality of education by employing good quality instructors and proper training infrastructure, he said and added that "the quality of intake also needs to be controlled to produce good quality engineers."

“The rapid expansion of the airline industry in India and significant aircraft orders necessitate a swift increase in qualified AMEs," said Rituparna Chakraborty, Independent Director at various companies including TeamLease, a recruitment and human resources services company.

Traditional AME training, typically 2 to 4 years, must be accelerated through intensive courses, on-the-job training, and advanced simulations, Chakraborty stated.

Stressing on the need for government and industry support, increased training capacity, and collaboration with international bodies to prevent operational delays and ensure safety, she said, "Leveraging e-learning and technology can expedite training while maintaining quality. "

"A proactive approach is essential to meet future demands, ensuring efficient operation and safety of expanding airline fleets, and creating job opportunities in India's aviation sector, " she added.

However, of late, it seems that major players have started focusing on this crucial workforce as well along with the hiring of pilots and cabin crew training.

While Air India is starting its own pilot training school, GMR Group, which owns India’s largest airframe Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) company, is coming up with a school for AMEs with the course for the first batch set to commence from mid next month.

“GMR Aero Technic has ventured into the skill development sector by establishing the GMR School of Aviation to train a large number of engineers,” said Ashok Gopinath, president and accountable manager at GMR Aero Technic.

The Hyderabad-based school set up in collaboration with European aviation major Airbus, will offer a globally recognised four-year programme, including two years of academic study and two years of training at its MRO which is a few metres away from the school.

“We frequently encounter gaps in training when new hires join our MRO, leaving them less than industry-ready. This necessitates additional training, resulting in a loss of man-hours," he said.

GMR has partnered with Airbus under which it will provide courseware in the form of technical handbooks, examination database and access to the Airbus Competence Training (ACT) package. Airbus will also train GMR instructors along with helping assess the training centre, according to him. It will train students for both B1 and B2 licences.

“India is in dire need of such institutions and it is expected that this school will also improve the quality of engineers produced in the country,” the AME concluded.