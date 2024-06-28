Plane goes off the runway after landing at Newark Airport, one wing damaged

A small plane went off the runway after landing at the Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey Thursday. The incident caused significant delays for flights flying to and from Newark, the FAA said. One wing of the private plane was damaged after landing. There were only two onboard, including the passenger, neither of whom sustained any injuries. Representational Image(Bloomberg)

Private plane goes off runway at Newark Airport

“One wing of a private aircraft was damaged after landing at Newark Liberty International Airport around 1:50 pm. A pilot and one passenger were on board; no injuries were reported,” the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the airport, said.

However, the FAA said that some of the flights scheduled to land at Newark were forced to halt at their originating airports due to the runway closure. On an average, flights are delayed by 95 minutes, according to the US federal agency.

“The runway will remain closed for an investigation into the incident. Flight arrivals and departures at Newark may be delayed during the investigation,” it added. Meanwhile, the message on the airport's website at the time read, “Flights into and out of #EWR [are] experiencing delays. Contact your airline for flight status.”

The video taken at the time of the incident shows the aircraft, which went off-runway, surrounded by emergency vehicles, according to CBS News. The outlet added that the FAA “temporarily paused some flights into Newark Liberty International Airport because a private Embraer business jet went off the runway after landing. That resulted in the closure of the runway, which reduces the airport's arrival capacity.”