US travel alert: Amtrak trains suspended again between New Haven, Philadelphia and New Jersey amid power issue

Amtrak train service between New Haven and Philadelphia and New Jersey Transit commuter lines are suspended while crews work to resolve an overhead power issue, creating massive rush-hour delays for travellers and commuters for the second time this week. US travel alert: Amtrak trains stopped again between New Haven, Philadelphia and New Jersey due to power malfunction (Photographer: Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg)

“A malfunctioning circuit breaker has caused a widespread issue, resulting in a loss of power on the tracks between New York Penn Station and Newark Union Station,” Amtrak said in a service advisory. “This issue will affect trains between Philadelphia 30th Street Station and New Haven Union Station. All services scheduled to travel in those areas are temporarily suspended until further notice.”

The suspension comes two days after the train lines suffered overhead wire issues that caused 90-minute delays, and a disabled train disrupted morning commutes.

NJ Transit often blames Amtrak for disruptions as the national service owns and operates the tracks they share. At the end of May, Amtrak Chief Executive Officer Stephen Gardner and NJ Transit President Kevin Corbett met to discuss how the two agencies can better work together when a disruption happens.

The rails that traverse the US East Coast hit a choke point where the Hudson River separates New York from New Jersey. Both NJ Transit and Amtrak trains have to pass through a single, century-old tunnel to enter and exit Manhattan. One minor disruption to that narrow passage can affect multiple train routes and cause headaches for thousands of travelers.

A long-delayed $16 billion rail tunnel project for a new connection between the two states, known as the Gateway project, is designed to relieve the congestion. Earlier this month, it received the final nod from the federal government for a $6.88 billion full funding agreement.

