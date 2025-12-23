Social Security full retirement age to change in 2026: How will this impact beneficiaries?

Anyone who were born in the US in 1960 or later will reach a major milestone in terms of receiving Social Security benefits in 2026. Social Security full retirement age rises to 67 for those born in 1960 or later, impacting benefits.(Pexels)

The Social Security Administration has confirmed that the full retirement age (FRA) for these people will be mandated at 67, which represents the final planned increase set by the 1983 congressional legislation intended to maintain the program's financial viability.

Currently, the FRA is 66 years and 10 months for those born in 1959. Starting in 2026, anyone born in 1960 or thereafter will not qualify for full benefits until they attain the age of 67.

Although workers have the option to claim benefits as early as 62, this choice leads to a permanent reduction of approximately 30% compared to waiting until they reach their full retirement age.

How the Social Security change impacts workers and planning

The rise in the FRA will influence younger baby boomers, those born between 1960 and 1964, as well as Generation X members, who were born from 1965 to 1980.

Speaking to CBS News, Max Richtman, the CEO of the advocacy organization National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare, asserted that increasing the retirement age effectively serves as a reduction in lifetime benefits for these demographics.

“Having time to plan, however, does not mean they have been able to put aside more for retirement, considering the stagnation of real wages and the rising cost of college tuition, home prices and other key living expenses,” Richtman elaborated.

Impact on younger retirees

According to USA Today, the FRA will progressively rise for people born between 1955 and 1960, advancing from 66 years and 2 months to 66 years and 10 months, and finally to 67 for those born in 1960 or later. While this gradual change is intended to give employees time to adapt, experts warn that younger retirees who are managing their Social Security finances may still find it challenging.

Moreover, financial preparedness remains a major concern regardless of the modest nature of the rise. Only around 40% of Americans think they will be able to maintain their current lifestyle in retirement, as shown by Vanguard research. While many Americans expect to retire at 65, the median retirement age in the United States is 62, according to the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies.

This gap contributes to financial pressure, with 44% of Americans intending to claim Social Security benefits prior to reaching full retirement age, which leads to diminished monthly benefits.