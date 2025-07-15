Social Security payment today: Who will receive their payment on July 16?

The Social Security Administration (SSA) will soon be rolling out monthly payments to those eligible to receive them on July 16. Since millions of senior citizens along with those affected by disability and survivor benefits depend on this payment as a cornerstone of their personal finance calendar, it’s important to know the exact date, amount, and method of the benefits being delivered. Starting July 16, the SSA will distribute monthly payments to eligible individuals. (REUTERS)

Who will be receiving payments on July 16?

The SSA typically hands out payments on three Wednesdays of the month, determined by the birth date of the beneficiary. Those whose birth date falls between the 11th and 20th of any month are scheduled to receive their payments on July 16.

In addition, beneficiaries born between the 1st and 10th of any month would have already received their benefits by July 9. Those whose birth date falls between the 21st and 31st of any month will receive their payments on July 23 this month.

There are a few additional exceptions to this schedule as well. Those who started claiming retirement, SSDI, or survivor benefits before May 1997 and are long-term social security beneficiaries receive their payments on the 3rd of every month. Beneficiaries who also receive Supplemental Security Income, an SSA program targeted at individuals over the age of 65 years or with a disability, receive both their benefits on the first of every month.

How much can you expect to receive?

“Social Security benefits are typically computed using "average indexed monthly earnings." This average summarizes up to 35 years of a worker's indexed earnings. We apply a formula to this average to compute the primary insurance amount (PIA). The PIA is the basis for the benefits that are paid to an individual,” says the official SSA website.

As reported by Marca, the current average retirement check is $2,002.39 per month while the maximum monthly retirement check is $5,108.

Those who’ve opted for digital deposits usually receive their payments earlier than paper checks which take time to deliver. The SSA requests beneficiaries to wait for three days if their payment hasn’t arrived by the scheduled deadline, after which they can call the national toll-free number 1-800-772-1213 if the problem persists.

