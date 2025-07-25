‘Sorry for the outage,' says Elon Musk as Starlink remains ‘restricted’ for thousands

Elon Musk has responded to a major Starlink outage after thousands of users reported a total blackout on Thursday. Adding to the disruption, Starlink’s official website was also temporarily down. Starlink is down for thousands of users. (X)

Apologizing to users on X, Musk wrote, “Service will be restored shortly. Sorry for the outage. SpaceX will remedy root cause to ensure it doesn’t happen again.”

Many users reported their Starlink service showing as “restricted based on location.”

One wrote on X, “Mine is showing restricted based on location now. I assume that is part of this outage? I am not seeing any other mentions of that.”

Starlink confirmed the disruption in a statement: “Starlink is currently in a network outage and we are actively implementing a solution. We appreciate your patience, we'll share an update once this issue is resolved.”

Reports on DownDetector

According to DownDetector, reports of the Starlink outage began to surge around 3:30 p.m. EDT, with users from across the US sharing their experiences.

One person wrote, “Down in Porterville, CA. It's been down for almost 2 hours, and the Starlink website isn't even loading. Did Elon rage-end Starlink?”

Another added, “Down in New Mexico. This happened about the same time last year. Took them a couple of hours to get corrected and they provided a public service announcement about the issue.”

A third user wrote, “Down in ND. Gives message of it can't find it's location. When it goes down it takes the world with it.”

Another user commented, “Down for an hour and a half here in New Mexico - I thought a rat chewed my wire.”

Another person wrote, “Mine is now saying restricted??? What does that mean.”