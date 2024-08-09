South Carolina Gov braces for coming ‘dangers’ as Tropical Storm Debby makes second US landfall

Tropical Storm Debby made a second landfall northeast of Charleston early on Thursday as it dumped more rain on coastal South and North Carolina, exacerbating fears of flash flooding in areas already soaked by the slow-moving weather system. Randy Sikes speaks to his relatives on a mobile phone as he stands in residual rain water flooding the downtown area caused by Tropical Storm Debby, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Bladenboro, NC. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(AP)

The storm came ashore again near Bulls Bay, South Carolina, three days after slamming into Florida's Gulf Coast as a Category 1 hurricane on Monday, then traveling across northern Florida and Georgia to the Atlantic Coast.

The National Hurricane Center downgraded Debby to a tropical depression, as its wind speeds eased upon making landfall, with gusts hitting maximum speeds of 35 mph (56 kph).

Debby, which has killed at least seven people, was located about 45 miles (72 km) east of Charlotte, North Carolina, late Thursday afternoon. The NHC said Debby could spawn a few tornadoes in North Carolina and Virginia later Thursday and early Friday, including in an area south of Washington, D.C.

Debby was expected to bring another 3 inches (7 cm) of rain on Thursday to parts of eastern South Carolina, the National Hurricane Center said, with total amounts in some spots exceeding 25 inches (64 cm) since Monday. Rainfall totals could reach 15 inches (38 cm) in southeastern North Carolina and 10 inches (25 cm) in parts of Virginia.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said there had been no storm-related deaths in his state as of Thursday afternoon, but he urged residents to remain cautious about venturing out as the state faces the threat of river flooding.

"It's not over yet. We've passed some dangers, but there are still plenty, so don't let your guard down yet," McMaster said at a press conference.

Debby claimed one man, homes damaged in Eastern North Carolina

In the coming days, Debby was forecast to soak through Maryland, Washington, upstate New York and Vermont, although rainfall totals will be moderate.

More than 87,000 customers were without power in North Carolina and Virginia on Thursday afternoon, according to the tracking site, Poweroutage.us.

A tornado killed one man when his house collapsed as it tore through eastern North Carolina and damaged at least 10 houses, a church and a school in Wilson County, North Carolina, early on Thursday morning, county officials reported on social media. The system could spawn tornadoes in the region on Thursday, the hurricane center said.

By the weekend, Debby could produce up to 6 inches (15 cm) of rain from Maryland into northern Vermont. But New York City will avoid the worst of the storm, said Josh Weiss, a forecaster with the weather service.

In Bulloch County, Georgia, about 50 miles (80 km) northwest of Savannah, four dams burst on Wednesday as a result of floodwaters, and officials warned the Cypress Lake Dam was at risk of failure on Thursday morning.

That forced the evacuation of local residents after homes were flooded and roads made impassable as lakes and creeks overflowed, the Bulloch County Sheriff's Office reported.