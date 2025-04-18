Southwest Airlines to change its popular ‘Bags Fly Free’ policy soon: What you need to know

Southwest Airlines is undergoing significant changes to its fare structure and flight credit policies, moving away from its traditional approach. Southwest Airlines will change its ‘Bags Fly Free’ policy soon.(Getty Images via AFP)

Introduction of Baggage Fees

From May 28, the airline will change its ‘Bags Fly Free’ policy – in which all passengers could check two bags without any additional charges. The new policy will allow only certain customers to continue enjoying free checked baggage, such as the A-List Preferred members and Business Select fare customers. A-List members and Southwest credit card holders will be offered one free checked luggage only. All the other passengers will be subject to luggage fees.

Implementation of Basic Economy fare

To stay competitive with low-cost carriers, Southwest Airlines will introduce a Basic Economy fare which will come with certain restrictions. Non-refundable tickets and limited flexibility in changes on checked and allotted seats are few of the restrictions that the airline company will be rolling out. It will however allow free cancellations, easing the degree of flexibility for budget-conscious travellers.

Changes to flight credit policies

The new policy will add expiration dates to flight credits from May 28. Credits for most fare types will expire after a year of the booking date. The flight credits of the passengers associated with the Basic Economy fare will expire after 6 months of the booking date. Previously, Southwest’s flight credits didn’t have any expiration dates to them.

Adjustments to loyalty program

By revising its Rapid Rewards loyalty program, the earning and redemption rates will be dynamic – fluctuating based on the flight demand at that certain point in time. Business Select fares will earn more points, whereas Wanna Get Away and Wanna Get Away Plus fares will receive fewer points.

What would lead to these policy changes?

These policy changes are a part of a larger strategy of the airlines to boost revenues and cut costs amid financial pressures and competition. Southwest has also announced plans to introduce assigned seating and premium benefits in 2026.

You can check out all their policy changes on their website at https://support.southwest.com/helpcenter/s/article/policy-changes