Southwest Airlines plane and private jet involved in near miss at Chicago Midway Airport, video surfaces

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Feb 25, 2025 11:30 PM IST

A Southwest Airlines plane and a private jet avoided a collision at Chicago Midway International Airport. A video of the close call has surfaced on X.

A Southwest Airlines plane and a private jet narrowly avoided a collision at Chicago Midway International Airport on Tuesday morning. A video of the close call has surfaced on X, showing the Southwest Flight 2504 plane attempting to land while a smaller aircraft moves across the same runway. The Southwest plane performed a a go-around and landed safely.

Two planes narrowly avoided a collision at Chicago Midway International Airport.(Representational image/UnSplash)
Two planes narrowly avoided a collision at Chicago Midway International Airport.(Representational image/UnSplash)

“The crew followed safety procedures and the flight landed without incident,” a Southwest spokesperson said in a statement to CNN. “Nothing is more important to Southwest than the safety of our customers and employees.”

Watch the video -

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
