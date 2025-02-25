Southwest Airlines plane and private jet involved in near miss at Chicago Midway Airport, video surfaces
ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Feb 25, 2025 11:30 PM IST
A Southwest Airlines plane and a private jet avoided a collision at Chicago Midway International Airport. A video of the close call has surfaced on X.
A Southwest Airlines plane and a private jet narrowly avoided a collision at Chicago Midway International Airport on Tuesday morning. A video of the close call has surfaced on X, showing the Southwest Flight 2504 plane attempting to land while a smaller aircraft moves across the same runway. The Southwest plane performed a a go-around and landed safely.
“The crew followed safety procedures and the flight landed without incident,” a Southwest spokesperson said in a statement to CNN. “Nothing is more important to Southwest than the safety of our customers and employees.”