Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starship explodes during test in Texas; no injuries reported

A SpaceX Starship prototype erupted in a massive fireball during ground testing late Wednesday, local authorities confirmed, with dramatic footage of the explosion captured live.

The vehicle, known as Ship 36 and designated for an upcoming test flight, was undergoing a routine engine static fire at the company’s Starbase facility in Texas when it suddenly exploded just before midnight.

SpaceX said it was coordinating with local authorities to secure the area around its Starbase test facility following the explosion of a Starship prototype during a late-night engine test.

‘Major anomaly’ during test: SpaceX confirms Starship blast

In a statement posted on X, the company said, “On Wednesday, June 18 at approximately 11 p.m. CT, the Starship preparing for the tenth flight test experienced a major anomaly while on a test stand at Starbase.”

“A safety clear area around the site was maintained throughout the operation and all personnel are safe and accounted for,” it added.

“Our Starbase team is actively working to safe the test site and the immediate surrounding area in conjunction with local officials. There are no hazards to residents in surrounding communities, and we ask that individuals do not attempt to approach the area while safing operations continue,” the company added.

The Cameron County Precinct 1 constable’s office said in a Facebook post that SpaceX’s Ship 36 “suffered a catastrophic failure and exploded” shortly after 11 pm.

“Thankfully, no injuries have been reported at this time. Emergency protocols were quickly enacted, and an investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the incident,” the post added.

The prototype was undergoing its second static fire test, a critical step meant to replicate launch conditions and confirm engine reliability. The explosion is now expected to push back the timeline for Starship’s much-anticipated tenth test flight.