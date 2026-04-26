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‘Speaking to you in a half an hour’: Trump to address White House shooting, says premises have been evacuated

Donald Trump has said in an update on Truth Social that he will soon appear for a press conference to address the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting.

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 07:27 am IST
By Sumanti Sen
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Shortly after Donald Trump and other government officials were evacuated from the Washington Hilton during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner after what sounded like gunshots broke out, the US President has said in an update on Truth Social that he will soon appear for a press conference.

First lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump attend the annual White House Correspondents Dinner at the Washington Hilton, Saturday, March 25, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Tom Brenner)(AP)

“Law Enforcement has requested that we leave the premises, consistent with protocol, which we will do, immediately,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “I will be giving a press conference in 30 minutes from the White House Press Briefing Room. The First Lady, plus the Vice President, and all Cabinet members, are in perfect condition. We will be speaking to you in a half an hour. I have spoken with all the representatives in charge of the event, and we will be rescheduling within 30 days.”

Trump has said in another recent Truth Social post that the shooter has been apprehended.

Read More | Is Trump okay? Secret Service rush POTUS out of White House amid shooting as reports say he, JD Vance are uninjured

Read More | Is White House shooter apprehended? Trump provides update after Correspondents’ Dinner evacuation

Stephen Miller, Trump’s top adviser, was also seen being escorted from the crowd and out of the venue. Senior administration officials like Pete Hegseth were also escorted out by their security details. FBI Director Kash Patel was evacuated from the room after about five gunshots were heard, according to the BBC.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / ‘Speaking to you in a half an hour’: Trump to address White House shooting, says premises have been evacuated
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