Splatoon Raiders: Nintendo announces spinoff game for Switch 2 and a major update. Here's what to know

Nintendo surprised millions of its fans worldwide on Tuesday with the announcement of Splatoon Raiders, a brand new spinoff game of the popular Splatoon series. The new game will be exclusively available on Nintendo Switch 2. Nintendo has announced the 'first-ever' Splatoon spinoff game, Splatoon Raiders, exclusively for Switch 2(Nintendo)

Splatoon Raiders: What to expect?

As per the official announcement from Nintendo, the new game will be different from the typical turf wars. It will place players in the role of a mechanic to navigate through the adventurous journey of the mysterious Spirhalite Islands.

The Splatoon Raiders spinoff is expected to deliver a more narrative-driven experience to gamers, alongside the Deep Cut trio of Shiver, Frye and Big Man. Nintendo will share additional information regarding gameplay and other details in the coming days.

Free update to Splatoon 3

In addition to the spinoff announcement, Nintendo confirmed that Splatoon 3 will be receiving a free update. The update will arrive for both the original Nintendo Switch as well as the Nintendo Switch 2 console on June 12.

The Japanese video game giant has termed the update as 'Splatlands' collection. It consists of various new weapons from the Barazushi and Emberz brands. Much like the previous ones, these latest additions to the game will have fresh looks with different sub and special weapons.

As part of this collection, 30 new weapon kits will be introduced for the gamers. Besides this, a familiar stage is returning from the original Splatoon game on Wii U. It is none other than Urchin Underpass that will soon rejoin the stage rotation.

The new update for the game will increase all weapon Freshness caps, while there will be an all-new in-game Badges system for the players.

Another feature to look forward to is the Series Weapon Power, which is a new stat specifically designed to measure performance with each weapon in the Anarchy Battle (Series) mode. This will analyse the win/loss ratios of the players and later match them with others having similar power.

The Series Weapon Power option will allow players to try out new weapons without being disadvantaged. This means they can experiment with different loadouts and push the limits of their favourite weapons within the game.

On Nintendo Switch 2, players will be able to enjoy detailed visuals and smoother appearance with the Splatoon 3 update. This will enhance their experience across multiple locations like Splatsville and the Grand Festival Grounds.

Nintendo has confirmed that Splatoon 3 will continue to support cross-platform play, allowing gamers to enjoy the game across both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.

FAQs

1. When was Nintendo Switch 2 released in the US?

Nintendo Switch 2 released in the US on June 5 at a retail price of $449.99.

2. What's new in Nintendo Switch 2?

It comes with a larger 7.9-inch display compared to the 6.2-inch screen of the original Switch. Nintendo Switch 2 has a Game Chat function that allows gamers to communicate.

3. Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2 in the US?

Can be purchased from Nintendo's official website along with Walmart, GameStop, Best Buy, Target and others.