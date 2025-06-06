Nintendo Switch 2 available online at Target: Release date, price and key features

Gamers, get ready to level up—Nintendo has officially launched the long-anticipated Switch 2, and it’s now available for purchase online at Target. After months of speculation, pre-order hiccups, and delays linked to tariffs, the next-generation console is finally here. Blending cutting-edge performance with the signature portability that made the original a global hit, the Switch 2 promises to usher in a new era of hybrid gaming. The Nintendo Switch 2 is now available for purchase online at Target after a successful in-store launch. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)(AP)

Also Read: National Donut Day 2025: Here’s where to score all the freebies and sweet deals

When will Nintendo Switch 2 be available online on Target?

Nintendo Switch 2 was available at Target In-store on Thursday, June 5. However, now gamers can simply skip the long lines at the stores as it is launched online at Target on Friday, June 6. The Nintendo Switch 2 is priced at $449.99 and has already sold out within hours of launch at major retailers such as Walmart and GameStop. Given the limited inventory and overwhelming demand, the release at Target is also expected to sell out rapidly.

Apart from Target, the much-anticipated game is also available online at Sam’s Club and StockX since June 5, as reported by USA Today.

Also Read: Shedeur Sanders' trade buzz heats up before his first NFL snap. Insider drops insights

What is new in Nintendo Switch 2?

The new game is not just a refresh but an upgrade to what the games know Nintendo Switch is. The Nintendo Switch 2 comes packed with impressive upgrades that elevate the gaming experience to a whole new level. It features a larger 1080p display, delivering sharper visuals for handheld play, and supports 4K output when docked for breathtaking graphics on the big screen. The new magnetic Joy-Con 2 controllers not only offer improved ergonomics but also function as a mouse in select titles.

Additional enhancements include a built-in camera with video chat capabilities, a redesigned kickstand offering up to 150° of flexibility, and backward compatibility with most original Switch games. All these attractive features make Nintendo Switch 2 a must-have for all the pro gamers.