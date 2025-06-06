Shedeur Sanders' trade buzz heats up before his first NFL snap. Insider drops insights

NFL rookie Shedeur Sanders hasn’t even played a single down in the NFL yet, but his name is already popping up in trade talks and not just low-key ones. Shedeur Sanders is generating trade buzz, with rumors linking him to the Colts as the Browns evaluate their quarterback situation ahead of the 2025 season. (Photo by Nick Cammett / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Cleveland Browns' rookie quarterback is at the centre of a head-turning rumour that’s raising eyebrows all over the league.

While Cleveland's quarterback depth chart isn’t exactly a mess, it’s not set in stone either. With Week 1 of the 2025 season creeping up, uncertainty still looms over who will take the first snap for the Browns.

Now, some are tossing around a pretty wild scenario: Sanders to the Indianapolis Colts.

Here's what we know about the early Sanders trade buzz:

Trade rumour came from Heavy.com

NFL writer Max Dible floated the idea of a blockbuster move involving Shedeur Sanders and a 2026 fourth-round pick being shipped to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for Anthony Richardson.

The logic here is that Anthony Richardson gets a fresh start in Cleveland, and Sanders takes over in Indianapolis if the Colts aren't satisfied with Daniel Jones or if he underperforms in the preseason.

“Should he fail to do so, the Colts will likely look to move him, and do so ahead of the mid-season trade deadline so that the receiving team can get Richardson some reps before deciding on his fifth-year option next summer,” wrote Dible.

There’s a major “what if” in the Colts QB room

If Daniel Jones actually wins the starting job, which is still a big if, then Richardson’s value to the team would drop. That might make the Colts more willing to hear trade offers.

Let’s be honest, Anthony Richardson’s completion rate was just 47.7% across 11 games last season, not exactly the kind of performance that screams “QB of the future.” So, Sanders becomes an obvious option.