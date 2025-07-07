Search
Monday, Jul 07, 2025
Spokane Aubrey Fire evacuation map: Level 3 orders in effect as blaze burns 50 acres

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Jul 07, 2025 05:09 AM IST

The Aubrey Fire has burned over 50 acres in Spokane, Washington, prompting evacuations. According to Spokane Regional Emergency Communications, Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations have been issued for areas between the Spokane River and Old Trails Road, from Marchand Road to Seven Mile Road, as well as between the Spokane River and Nine Mile Road, north of the VA Hospital and south of Seven Mile Road.

The Aubrey Fire has burned over 50 acres in Spokane, Washington. (Representational Image/ AP)
Level 3 - Go Now - Evacuation Order

  1. Between Spokane River and Old Trails Road from Marchand Road to Seven Mile Road
  2. Indian Bluff Rd
  3. West Rim Lane
  4. Equestrian Lane
  5. Persons using Riverside State Park in the area

For those evacuating, the Red Cross is setting up a temporary evacuation center at Salk Middle School (6411 N Alberta), opening at 5 p.m.

See the evacuation map here.

Multiple aircraft are currently battling the blaze, including 1 helicopter, 1 air attack plane, and 2 single-engine air tankers (SEATs), according to flight radar data.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

News / World News / US News / Spokane Aubrey Fire evacuation map: Level 3 orders in effect as blaze burns 50 acres
