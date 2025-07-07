Spokane Aubrey Fire evacuation map: Level 3 orders in effect as blaze burns 50 acres

The Aubrey Fire has burned over 50 acres in Spokane, Washington, prompting evacuations. A Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations have been issued.
The Aubrey Fire has burned over 50 acres in Spokane, Washington, prompting evacuations. According to Spokane Regional Emergency Communications, Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations have been issued for areas between the Spokane River and Old Trails Road, from Marchand Road to Seven Mile Road, as well as between the Spokane River and Nine Mile Road, north of the VA Hospital and south of Seven Mile Road.
Level 3 - Go Now - Evacuation Order
Between Spokane River and Old Trails Road from Marchand Road to Seven Mile Road
Indian Bluff Rd
West Rim Lane
Equestrian Lane
Persons using Riverside State Park in the area
For those evacuating, the Red Cross is setting up a temporary evacuation center at Salk Middle School (6411 N Alberta), opening at 5 p.m.