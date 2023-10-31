Starbucks CEO reveals 3 secrets to beat burnout amid ‘70-hour work week’ remark

Infosys co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy recently came under fire for suggesting that there should be an increase in weekly work hours. He urged young people to work for “70 hours a week.” Following this controversial statement, netizens started debating over how much is too much. Though some back his advice saying that several entrepreneurs continuously work for more than 50 hours a week, many disagree citing executive burnout and an overall negative impact on physical and mental health. Among those who lay an emphasis on putting one's well-being first is Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan. Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan(AP)

According to Fortune, Narasimhan who has his priorities straight, said, “I’m very disciplined about balance.” He strongly believes that it's pertinent to take care of yourself first, work can come later. The Starbucks key executive said that he avoids meetings after 6 p.m. unless they are extremely important. “If there’s anything after 6 p.m. and I'm in town, it’s got to be a pretty high bar to keep me away from the family,” he said, adding, “Anybody who gets a minute of time after that better be sure that it's important.” Narasimhan shared three secrets that helped him keep executive burnout at bay.

Starbucks CEO's 3 secrets to beat burnout

Meditation- Narasimhan's daily routine comprises 20 minutes of meditation first thing in the morning and 10 minutes before bedtime to wind up. He said, “It helps me get ready for the day. It also helps me reflect on the day.” Highlighting the benefits of this practice, he added, “I've found meditation to be truly powerful. It’s a way for you to get mindful, for you to get centered.” Narasimhan's mindfulness regime is not exclusive to his home as he often holds group meditation before meetings. Describing this, he said, “We can connect with ourselves and through that, be open to connecting with others.” Family time- The coffee giant's executive head keeps his family first. He revealed that nothing is so urgent that could prevent him from spending quality time with his family. Narasimhan refrains from late meetings in favour of being with his family, unless it's absolutely crucial. Exercise- It is scientifically proven that regular exercise can not only improve a person's health but can also enhance productivity. Narasimhan makes sure to work out for 150 to 250 minutes per week. “I find myself being driven by that time. At 7 p.m. on Sunday, I hit 250 minutes,” he said.

