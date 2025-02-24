Starbucks will remove 13 drinks from its menu in March, here's what to know

Starbucks is removing over a dozen drinks as part of a major menu shakeup. On March 4, the company will remove 13 drinks that are purchased less often in a bid to focus on more popular items. The selection of beverages that will leave soon includes both hot and cold drinks. Starbucks is removing 13 drinks from its menu (Representational Image)

By the end of the fiscal year in September, Starbucks will eliminate about 30% of its menu. “As part of our plan to get back to Starbucks, we’re simplifying our menu to focus on fewer, more popular items, executed with excellence,” the company told Today.

“This will make way for innovation, help reduce wait times, improve quality and consistency, and align with our core identity as a coffee company,” the coffee chain added. While some customer favourites may be gone for good, similar drinks will stay on the menu. Below is the list of the 13 drinks leaving the menu and their respective alternatives, per the outlet: