Starbucks will remove 13 drinks from its menu in March, here's what to know
Check out the list of drinks that will be removed from the Starbucks menu in the US, and what customers can opt for as an alternative.
Starbucks is removing over a dozen drinks as part of a major menu shakeup. On March 4, the company will remove 13 drinks that are purchased less often in a bid to focus on more popular items. The selection of beverages that will leave soon includes both hot and cold drinks.
By the end of the fiscal year in September, Starbucks will eliminate about 30% of its menu. “As part of our plan to get back to Starbucks, we’re simplifying our menu to focus on fewer, more popular items, executed with excellence,” the company told Today.
“This will make way for innovation, help reduce wait times, improve quality and consistency, and align with our core identity as a coffee company,” the coffee chain added. While some customer favourites may be gone for good, similar drinks will stay on the menu. Below is the list of the 13 drinks leaving the menu and their respective alternatives, per the outlet:
- Iced Matcha Lemonade - As an alternative, Starbucks recommends Green Tea Lemonade, which shares similar citrusy and earthy notes.
- Espresso Frappuccino - Customers can drink the Coffee Frappuccino instead, as it offers a blend of coffee, milk and ice. It can be modified with a shot of espresso.
- Caffè Vanilla Frappuccino - Coffee Frappuccino with a pump of syrup can be opted as a replacement drink.
- White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino - The company recommends Mocha Frappuccino as a substitute.
- Java Chip Frappuccino - Starbucks suggests the Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino as an alternative, as it offers a similar texture with tiny bits of chocolate.
- Chai Crème Frappuccino - Starbucks suggests Vanilla Bean Frappuccino (can be customised with different flavours) or Strawberry Frappuccino as an alternative.
- Caramel Ribbon Crunch Crème Frappuccino - Starbucks suggests Vanilla Bean Frappuccino (can be customised with different flavours) or Strawberry Frappuccino as an alternative.
- Double Chocolaty Chip Crème Frappuccino - Starbucks suggests Vanilla Bean Frappuccino (can be customised with different flavours) or Strawberry Frappuccino as an alternative.
- Chocolate Cookie Crumble Crème Frappuccino - Starbucks suggests Vanilla Bean Frappuccino (can be customised with different flavours) or Strawberry Frappuccino as an alternative.
- White Chocolate Crème Frappuccino - Starbucks suggests Vanilla Bean Frappuccino (can be customised with different flavours) or Strawberry Frappuccino as an alternative.
- White Hot Chocolate - As a replacement drink, Hot Chocolate can be customized with Mocha or White Chocolate Mocha sauce, according to Starbucks.
- Royal English Breakfast Latte - Customers can opt for the London Fog Latte, which offers similar sweet floral notes, as an alternative.
- Honey Almondmilk Flat White - Starbucks suggests the Flat White (can be customised with any nondairy milk and sweetener of choice) as an alternative.